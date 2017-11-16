Roger Federer passes Tiger Woods for most career prize money earnings
The tennis star's latest win brings his career prize earnings total to $110,235,682
Congratulations to Roger Federer for being supremely rich!
With his win at the Nitto ATP Finals in London this week, the tennis great surpassed Tiger Woods as the top career prize money winner in individual sports.
After going undefeated in the tournament, Federer took home $2,549,000, which brings his career prize money earnings to $110,235,682. According to Forbes, that officially pushes him past Woods, who has earned a grand total of $110,061,012 in prize money throughout his career.
It must be noted, however, that Forbes' list doesn't include one-off competitions in individual sports, such as boxing matches or UFC fights. It also doesn't take into account additional forms of income, such as sponsorship earnings or other career endeavors. This is solely a list dealing with prize money accumulation.
This is the 95th career tournament win -- including 19 grand slam singles titles -- for the 36-year-old Federer, who has had a great season with wins at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year.
Meanwhile, Woods has won 79 tournaments -- including 14 majors -- but is still struggling to make a comeback in the golf world. Woods hasn't had a PGA Tour tournament win since the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational, and he hasn't won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open.
Still, Woods' net worth ($740 million) far exceeds Federer's ($450 million) so the golfer shouldn't be too upset about losing this crown.
-
Team USA wins 18th Fed Cup in Belarus
Sloane Stephens and CoCo Vandeweghe lead the U.S. to its first title in 17 years
-
Federer beats Nadal in Shanghai Masters
Federer won in straight sets to take the title over the world's No. 1 player
-
Kyrgios joins ranks of kneeling athletes
The controversial tennis player joined in the protests throughout the sporting world on Su...
-
On this day: King defeats Riggs
44 years ago at the Astrodome the tennis icon scored a win for an entire gender
-
Murray: Women just as committed as men
Murray says he didn't set out to become a champion for women's equality, it just happened that...
-
Williams shares photo of new baby girl
Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed Alexis on Sep. 1 and revealed her full name
Add a Comment