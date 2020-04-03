Coronavirus: WNBA postpones the start of training camp and 2020 regular season

The coronavirus has brought sports in the United States and across the world to a screeching halt. Seasons were suspended or simply didn't begin, and it's still unclear when things might be able to get started again. The latest league to feel the pain is the WNBA.

On Friday, the WNBA announced that they were officially postponing the start of training camp and the 2020 regular season. Training camp was scheduled to begin at the end of the month on April 30, while opening night had been set for May 15. Like everyone else, the postponement is indefinite at this point, as the league continues to build a roadmap for a restart once the virus is contained.

"While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

But while it's unclear when (or if) there's going to be actual basketball this summer, there's still a big date on the WNBA calendar that will go forward. On April 17, the league will hold the 2020 WNBA Draft, but will do so virtually. Engelbert will announce the picks live on TV as usual, and players will be present via video conference.

The New York Liberty have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in franchise history, and are expected to take standout guard Sabrina Ionescu out of Oregon. Ionescu is the NCAA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, and the only player -- male or female -- to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists in a collegiate career.