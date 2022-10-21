The Los Angeles Sparks are finalizing a deal Friday that will make Curt Miller the next head coach of the franchise, per Yahoo Sports. Miller, who spent the last seven years as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun, is fresh off a WNBA Finals appearance where the Sun fell to the Las Vegas Aces in four games.

As both head coach and general manager of the Sun, Miller built that franchise into a consistent titled contender, with just two losing seasons under his tutelage, and six playoff appearances. He's also a two-time WNBA Coach of the Year, winning the award in 2017 and 2021. The Sparks are hoping Miller can bring that same success to a franchise that is in the midst of a rebuild over the last few seasons.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Los Angeles parted ways with head coach Derek Fisher in June, after he compiled a 54-46 record over his three and a half seasons with the team, including two playoff appearances. Following Fisher's exit, the Sparks went 8-16 with interim head coach Fred Williams leading the way, and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season. It ended what was a tumultuous season for the Sparks, which on top of firing Fisher also included the abrupt departure of Liz Cambage, who signed with the team last summer.

The hiring of Miller starts a new era for the Sparks, who were once playoff mainstays and title contenders on an annual basis. However, while the Sparks have had back-to-back disappointing seasons, Miller won't be starting from scratch in trying to rebuild this roster. Nneka Ogwumike is coming off an All-Star season in which she averaged 18.1 points and 6.6 rebounds. The Sparks also have several promising young players in Chennedy Carter and Katie Lou Samuelson who have yet to scratch the surface of their potential as two former lottery picks. There will certainly be some work to do to get this team back to the playoffs, but given Miller's track record of success in Connecticut, the Sparks should feel good about their future going forward.