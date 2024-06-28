untitled-design-2024-06-27t234548-991.png
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese continued her historic double-double streak on Thursday night with 18 points and 11 rebounds in her team's 95-83 defeat to the back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces. Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has now recorded nine consecutive double-doubles. 

Earlier this month, Reese set the rookie record with seven double-doubles in a row in the Sky's win over the Dallas Wings. Now, she's tied future Hall of Famer Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in WNBA history. 

Here's a look at the longest double-double streaks ever:

PlayerTeamSeasonStreak

Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks

2015

9

Angel Reese

Chicago Sky

2024

9

Sylvia Fowles

Chicago Sky

2012

8

Sylvia Fowles

Chicago Sky

2011

8

Satou Sabally

Dallas Wings

2023

7

Jonquel Jones

Connecticut Sun

2017

7

Sylvia Fowles

Chicago Sky

2014

7

Tina Charles

Connecticut Sun

2011

7

Lauren Jackson

Seattle Storm

2003

7

Reese got off to a slow start against the Aces' elite defensive frontcourt of A'ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes, and also dealt with early foul trouble. In the second half, though, she more often found herself up against Alysha Clark when the Aces went small. Reese took advantage of that mismatch to the tune of 10 points and five rebounds in the second half alone. 

For the season, Reese is now averaging 13.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Among rookies, she is second in scoring, first in rebounding and first in steals. Even more impressive, she is second in the entire league in rebounding and first in offensive rebounding. If she continues at this pace, her 4.8 offensive rebounds would be third all time behind two Yolanda Griffith seasons. 

Reese and the Sky will be back on the court on Sunday to take on the Minnesota Lynx. 