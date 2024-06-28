Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese continued her historic double-double streak on Thursday night with 18 points and 11 rebounds in her team's 95-83 defeat to the back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces. Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has now recorded nine consecutive double-doubles.
Earlier this month, Reese set the rookie record with seven double-doubles in a row in the Sky's win over the Dallas Wings. Now, she's tied future Hall of Famer Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in WNBA history.
Here's a look at the longest double-double streaks ever:
|Player
|Team
|Season
|Streak
Candace Parker
Los Angeles Sparks
2015
9
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky
2024
9
Sylvia Fowles
Chicago Sky
2012
8
Sylvia Fowles
Chicago Sky
2011
8
Satou Sabally
Dallas Wings
2023
7
Jonquel Jones
Connecticut Sun
2017
7
Sylvia Fowles
Chicago Sky
2014
7
Tina Charles
Connecticut Sun
2011
7
Lauren Jackson
Seattle Storm
2003
7
Reese got off to a slow start against the Aces' elite defensive frontcourt of A'ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes, and also dealt with early foul trouble. In the second half, though, she more often found herself up against Alysha Clark when the Aces went small. Reese took advantage of that mismatch to the tune of 10 points and five rebounds in the second half alone.
Despite the loss, Angel Reese found a way to collect her 9th straight double-double and is now one double-double away from breaking the all-time record 🤝— WNBA (@WNBA) June 28, 2024
18 PTS
11 REB
5 OFF REB
30 minutes#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/9O5yHrO2th
For the season, Reese is now averaging 13.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Among rookies, she is second in scoring, first in rebounding and first in steals. Even more impressive, she is second in the entire league in rebounding and first in offensive rebounding. If she continues at this pace, her 4.8 offensive rebounds would be third all time behind two Yolanda Griffith seasons.
Reese and the Sky will be back on the court on Sunday to take on the Minnesota Lynx.