Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese continued her historic double-double streak on Thursday night with 18 points and 11 rebounds in her team's 95-83 defeat to the back-to-back champion Las Vegas Aces. Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has now recorded nine consecutive double-doubles.

Earlier this month, Reese set the rookie record with seven double-doubles in a row in the Sky's win over the Dallas Wings. Now, she's tied future Hall of Famer Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in WNBA history.

Here's a look at the longest double-double streaks ever:

Player Team Season Streak Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks 2015 9 Angel Reese Chicago Sky 2024 9 Sylvia Fowles Chicago Sky 2012 8 Sylvia Fowles Chicago Sky 2011 8 Satou Sabally Dallas Wings 2023 7 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun 2017 7 Sylvia Fowles Chicago Sky 2014 7 Tina Charles Connecticut Sun 2011 7 Lauren Jackson Seattle Storm 2003 7

Reese got off to a slow start against the Aces' elite defensive frontcourt of A'ja Wilson and Kiah Stokes, and also dealt with early foul trouble. In the second half, though, she more often found herself up against Alysha Clark when the Aces went small. Reese took advantage of that mismatch to the tune of 10 points and five rebounds in the second half alone.

For the season, Reese is now averaging 13.5 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. Among rookies, she is second in scoring, first in rebounding and first in steals. Even more impressive, she is second in the entire league in rebounding and first in offensive rebounding. If she continues at this pace, her 4.8 offensive rebounds would be third all time behind two Yolanda Griffith seasons.

Reese and the Sky will be back on the court on Sunday to take on the Minnesota Lynx.