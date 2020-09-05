Last year, AEW All Out on pay-per-view served as a nice lead-in for the company to make its debut on TNT one month later, and the event makes its return in 2020 with a loaded lineup on tap for pro wrestling fans. In the main event, Jon Moxley puts his AEW title on the line against No. 1 contender MJF, while the tag team and women's championships will also be defended in other marquee matches that help fill out the card.

While originally scheduled to be held at Sears Centre in the Chicago suburbs, the action goes down from Daily's Place in Jacksonville due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. with a limited number of fans in attendance. The pay-per-view starts at 8 p.m. ET -- with the Buy-In pre-show getting things started one hour prior at 7 p.m. -- and you can stream the event on B/R Live ($49.99) or through traditional PPV ($59.99). You can have a look at the full match card for AEW All Out 2020 below.

2020 AEW All Out card