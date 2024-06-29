The Forbidden Door swings open as All Elite Wrestling joins forces with other promotions in New York on Sunday. AEW and NJPW co-promote their third annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view featuring representation from Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

A champion vs. champion showdown headlines Sunday's card as Swerve Strickland defends the AEW world championship against reigning AEW international champion Will Ospreay.

Forbidden Door's other noteworthy matches include Bryan Danielson and Saraya competing in the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup tournaments, respectively, plus a winner-takes-all title match between AEW's Mercedes Mone and NJPW Strong champ Stephanie Vaquer. MJF returns to his beloved hometown of Long Island, Jon Moxley defends the IWGP world title and legendary Japanese rivals Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi find themselves on opposite sides of a trios match.

Take a look below at how you can catch all the action on Sunday night.

Watch 2024 AEW Forbidden Door



Date: June 30, 2024

Location: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Bleacher Report and TrillerTV

2024 AEW Forbidden Door match card

AEW World Championship -- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay



Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi (Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament)

The Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson and Kazuchika Okada) vs. Scissor Ace (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster and Hiroshi Tanahashi)

AEW TBS Championship and NJPW Strong Women's Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c)

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) IWGP World Heavyweight Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

MJF vs. Hechicero

The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho and Big Bill) and Jeff Cobb vs. Samoa Joe, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata

AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa AEW TNT Championship -- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo (Ladder match)

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo (Ladder match) *Los Ingobernables de Japon (Yota Tsuji, Titan and Hiromu Takahashi) vs. The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) and Mistico

*Mariah May vs. Saraya (Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament)

*Kris Statlander and Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale and Tam Nakano

*Denotes pre-show match