All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have united once again. AEW and NJPW host the third annual Forbidden Door crossover show in Elmont, N.Y. on Sunday.

This year's show features professional wrestlers representing AEW, NJPW, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and World Wonder Ring Stardom. Topping the card is Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay in a meeting between the AEW world champion and AEW international champion, respectively.

Forbidden Door's biggest draws include Bryan Danielson, AEW TBS champion Mercedes Mone, IWGP world heavyweight champion Jon Moxley and hometown hero MJF's first pay-per-view match since AEW Worlds End back in December. A chaotic six-man ladder match for the vacant TNT title is also scheduled.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for AEW Forbidden Door and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Bleacher Report and TrillerTV on Sunday with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

2024 AEW Forbidden Door matches

AEW World Championship -- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay: International champion Ospreay won a gauntlet match to challenge Strickland for the world title. A respectful feud between the two stars grows more intense by the week as bravado and competitive spirits take over.

AEW TNT Championship -- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. TBD (Ladder match): Adam Copeland was stripped of the TNT title after breaking his leg in a successful title defense against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing. The Young Bucks attempted to exercise their powers as executive vice presidents to grant the title to their Elite teammate Perry. Christopher Daniels, acting on behalf of AEW founder Tony Khan, instead booked a series of qualifier matches for a multi-man ladder match for the vacant title.

AEW TBS Championship and NJPW Strong Women's Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c): It's all or nothing in this meeting between AEW and NJPW champions. Mone is looking to win the NJPW Strong women's title, the belt she failed to beat Willow Nightingale for after suffering an ankle injury in the finals. Mone notably defeated Vaquer in the semifinals to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong women's champion.

AEW Women's World Championship -- "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa: Storm and Shirakawa meet in a battle that's as much about Mariah May as it is about the AEW women's world title. Storm and May have developed a tight-knit mentor-pupil relationship but May's longtime friendship with Shirakawa has ruffled feathers. May will be ringside to support both wrestlers as they compete for one of AEW's top prizes.

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito: Moxley defends NJPW's top prize against the man he defeated in April to kickstart his first reign. The rematch between Moxley and Naito is sure to be a barnburner between two of pro wrestling's most compelling and well-rounded athletes.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Orange Cassidy: Sabre has built a reputation globally as the premier technical wrestler of the modern era. Cassidy is better known for his sloth-like approach to pro wrestling. It's an unusual contrast in styles but Cassidy has repeatedly proved to be a chameleon. A proficient technical wrestler is hiding behind Cassidy's sluggish exterior. This is a match that could steal the night.

MJF vs. Hechicero: MJF will surely receive a loud ovation as he returns to his beloved home state of New York. Booking MJF against technical wizard Hechicero is an unusual choice for MJF's first pay-per-view match since returning from injury. It likely won't when the bell rings. MJF is one of AEW's best big match performers and Hechicero brings a wealth of experience.

Owen Hart Cup Tournament -- Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi: Danielson is delivering classic after classic in what's expected to be his last full-time year as a pro wrestler. The next chapter in his wrestling clinic tour is a match with former IWGP world heavyweight champion Takagi.

The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith) vs. Samoa Joe, Hook and Katsuyori Shibata: Hook has found a new flock. Jericho's forced mentorship caused a lot of friction between him and Hook. Jericho ultimately screwed Hook out of the FTW championship, a title created by Hook's father Taz. Jericho subsequently brought Bill and Keith under his "learning tree," while Hook linked up with like-minded fighters Joe and Shibata.