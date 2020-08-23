SummerSlam is, without question, one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar every year. Sunday night, the 2020 edition of the "biggest party of the summer" takes center stage of the pro wresting world as a plethora of title matches are on tap as part of what's filled out as a loaded card.

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will stream live on the WWE Network. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET, with the Kickoff Show leading us into the annual festivities at 6 p.m. This year's event, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place inside the Amway Center in Orlando within the brand-new, state-of-the-art ThunderDome that WWE constructed to house its upcoming television events.

Below you can have a look at how the 2020 SummerSlam card has shaped out in recent weeks, with the event just a few days away.

2020 WWE SummerSlam matches

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton: Orton is on an incredible run this year and has been WWE's standout performer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rumors of this match had already been swirling ahead of the July 27 edition of Raw where Orton set his sights on McIntyre. Orton not only called out McIntyre for a title match, but also attacked the WWE champion following McIntyre's victory over Dolph Ziggler in their Extreme Rules rematch. Pick: Randy Orton wins the title

Universal Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: The issues between Strowman and Wyatt were always going to lead to this. Strowman defeated Wyatt at Money in the Bank, and the two battled to an inconclusive end in the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, with Wyatt reverting to his Wyatt Family leader persona. The Swamp Fight ended with Wyatt pulling Strowman into the swamp and The Fiend emerging from the water. The Fiend is Wyatt's final and most dangerous form, and the version of Wyatt that Strowman has to defeat to truly claim supremacy in the rivalry. Pick: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt wins the title

Raw Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka: Banks picked up a questionable win over Asuka on July 27 to win the championship. The bout was contested with the title able to change hands via count out or disqualification. Asuka ran from the ring when Bayley was shown brutally attacking Kairi Sane backstage, losing the title by count out in the process. There's not enough time to build to a Banks vs. Bayley match, and that leaves Asuka as the best option heading into SummerSlam. Asuka beat Bayley on Monday night to earn her rematch against Banks. Pick: Sasha Banks wins the title

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Asuka: The SmackDown women's champ has been butting heads with Stephanie McMahon as of late, which led to McMahon throwing quite the curveball towards Bayley. McMahon announced on SmackDown that a three-brand battle royal will be held to determine Bayley's challenger at SummerSlam. Asuka was a surprise entrant in the battle royal, winning the match by last eliminating Shayna Baszler despite Bayley and Banks' best efforts to interfere, leaving Asuka with matches against Bayley and Banks at the pay-per-view. Pick: Asuka wins the title

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio (Street Fight): The long-awaited in-ring debut of Mysterio is set for SummerSlam, and Mysterio will be able to use any weapon he wants in the match. After Rollins removed Rey Mysterio's eyeball at Extreme Rules, Dominik finally threw down the challenge for a match at SummerSlam during the Aug. 3 edition of Raw. After Dominik successfully attacked Rollins and Murphy with a kendo stick on the same show, a frustrated Rollins accepted the challenge. Shortly after, the stakes were raised with the announcement that this grudge match will officially be a street fight. Pick: Seth Rollins wins

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: Andrade and Garza defeated The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander on July 27 to earn their shot at the title. There has been a running theme of Andrade and Garza either being very much at odds or working together wonderfully. Things went well as their earned their title shot, but will they hold up when they get a shot to become champions on the biggest stage of the summer? Pick: The Street Profits retain the titles

United States Championship -- Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP: Crews beat MVP on the Aug. 3 Raw to end the debate over who was the "true" United States champion after Crews was unable to compete at Extreme Rules. Moments later, MVP threw down the challenge for a rematch at SummerSlam. The match was made official later in the night when Crews accepted the challenge, giving MVP another chance to bring gold back to The Hurt Business. Pick: MVP wins the title

Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose (NO DQ; Loser leaves WWE): Originally scheduled to be a hair vs. hair match between the two rivals, the stakes were raised just two nights before SummerSlam. Deville, in another spectacular promo, laid down a new challenge in which the match would now be no disqualification -- with the loser being forced to leave the company. Pick: Mandy Rose wins