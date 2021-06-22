As WWE returns to touring and live audiences, the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 18 marks the first major event of this new era. The action will go down from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The annual event features two Money in the Bank ladder matches, one for the men and one for the women, both featuring eight competitors. The winners will receive a briefcase containing a contract that guarantees them one shot at a title of their choosing at any time. This has led to a tradition of most "cash in" attempts happening after a champion has already competed and is physically vulnerable.

In addition to the ladder matches, there will be a card of several other big matches that help set up a massive SummerSlam event in Las Vegas on Aug. 21.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we expect -- at WWE Money in the Bank.

WWE Money in the Bank matches

WWE Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Kofi Kingston: After finally putting his rivalry with Drew McIntyre behind him with a win at Hell in a Cell, Lashley didn't even get a full day off as his next challenger emerged on Raw. Kingston picked up a singles win over Lashley previously -- with the help of McIntyre and Xavier Woods -- and used that to challenge Lashley, getting an immediate "yes" from the champ. Lashley beat Woods later that night in a Hell in a Cell match, forcing Kingston to look on from outside the Cell after the match as he continued the attack on his New Day teammate.

Raw Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: After Ripley intentionally got herself disqualified as Flair had taken over the match at Hell in a Cell, WWE officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville admonished the champion on Raw. Flair complimented Ripley on finally learning something with her actions, but vowed to beat her, leading to the booking for a second straight pay-per-view. It is possible a stipulation will be added to remove disqualifications from the table, or to put Ripley at risk of losing her title even in the event of a disqualification.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Ricochet vs. John Morrison vs. Ricochet (five TBD): The qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank match kicked off on Raw, with Ricochet, Morrison and Styles all winning matches to secure their spots. The losers of those matches will get another chance at the final slot on the Raw side as Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles and Randy Orton will meet in a last chance match. The SmackDown side will also start to fill in during the coming weeks.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross (four TBD): The Raw side is filled out after a pair of tag team matches with the winning teams qualifying. SmackDown will fill out their four slots in the coming weeks.

WWE Money in the Bank predictions

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Rey Mysterio: This is far from a lock as Reigns did get a dominant, clear win over Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell on SmackDown. That said, there's not any other clear challenger at the moment and it doesn't seem The Usos are ready to abandon The Head of the Table. Reigns' future should clear up fairly quickly on the post-Hell in a Cell editions of SmackDown.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro: Rollins and Cesaro have split their big matches, leaving a rubber match on the table to help fill out the undercard spots. The rivalry has gotten increasingly heated and Rollins stealing a win at Hell in a Cell with a roll-up feels like even more reason for the two to battle one last time.