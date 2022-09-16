Violence is in the air as WWE Extreme Rules approaches. The 14th annual pay-per-view event touches down on Saturday, Oct. 8 inside Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia -- the hometown of the beloved and defunct promotion ECW.

Extreme Rules is an annual WWE pay-per-view with an emphasis on matches with weapon-based stipulations and no disqualifications. The term derives from Paul Heyman's cult classic company in which all matches were contested under "Extreme Rules." The events generally feature at least one "Extreme Rules" match with no holds barred. The only contest officially scheduled for this year's event is a SummerSlam rematch between SmackDown women's champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.

Take a look below at the confirmed and predicted matches for 2022 Extreme Rules and check back weekly for updates as matches are formally announced.

2022 WWE Extreme Rules matches

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey: Morgan won the title at Money in the Bank, cashing in her contract shortly after winning it to pin Rousey. They rematched at SummerSlam, with Rousey dominating Morgan and locking her in an armbar that forced Morgan to tap out. Unfortunately, the referee missed the tap and instead counted Rousey's shoulders down, allowing Morgan to retain the title. Rousey then won a five-way elimination match on SmackDown to earn another shot at Morgan at Extreme Rules. As of now, there is no stipulation for the match but that could change ahead of the show.

2022 WWE Extreme Rules predictions

Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory: Gargano's return to WWE immediately set him into a tangle with Theory, with the two having previously been aligned in NXT. Theory amped up the stakes of their newly-formed rivalry when he attacked Gargano from behind with the Money in the Bank briefcase. A match between the two seems a near certainty.

Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley: Bayley's return from injury at SummerSlam was a big shot in the arm for the women's division. She introduced her new group with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY and immediately set her sights on Belair and the Raw women's title. The two have already brawled several times and were involved in a six-woman tag match at Clash at the Castle. Now, it seems Bayley is finally ready to challenge for the belt.

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus: This may be wishful thinking in wanting to see a rematch after their instant classic at Clash at the Castle. Without Roman Reigns on the card, more title matches are needed. The easiest way to get the intercontinental title on the card is to book a rematch that would require very little convincing that fans should care.

United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle: Rollins has continued to get the better of Riddle at every turn. With Rollins set to face Lashley for the title on Raw, it would only make sense for Riddle to get back at Rollins by costing him the match. Without a ton of time to build Lashley's challenger for Extreme Rules, it could make sense to have the three men simply face off in triple threat action as a result of Riddle interference.