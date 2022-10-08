WWE Extreme Rules will be living up to its namesake on Saturday as the company descends on Philadelphia -- home base of the now-defunct cult classic wrestling promotion Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) -- with six hard-hitting matches slated for the card. Extreme Rules has drifted away from its name in recent years; however, WWE returns to form with a card loaded with special stipulations.

The SmackDown women's championship trilogy between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will be contested under Extreme Rules -- a no-disqualification, no count-out match that incentivizes the use of weapons. Meanwhile, Raw women's champion Bianca Belair defends her title against Damage CTRL leader Bayley in what WWE deems the first one-on-one women's ladder match in company history.

A number of particularly rare stipulations are also on the checklist for Extreme Rules.

Former UFC fighter Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins in an MMA-themed Fight Pit match. The two have engaged in a bitter, personal rivalry with Rollins generally getting the best of fan-favorite Riddle. Former two-division UFC champion and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will serve as the match's special guest referee.

Karrion Kross has repeatedly gotten the better of Drew McIntyre since Kross and Scarlet returned to the promotion in August, and ired of being blindsided, McIntyre challenged Kross to a strap match. The two heavy hitters will be tethered to each other for the duration of what should be a grueling physical exchange.

Watch 2022 WWE Extreme Rules



Date: Saturday, Oct. 8

Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2022 WWE Extreme Rules match card