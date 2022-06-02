It's almost time for the return of one of WWE's most iconic structures. Hell in a Cell goes down on Sunday from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

As of now, the card is made entirely of matches from WWE's Raw brand. With one episode of SmackDown left on Friday night ahead of Sunday's card, it is still to be seen if WWE will add a match or two from "the blue brand."

The lone match set to take place inside Hell in a Cell this year is Cody Rhodes taking on Seth Rollins for the third straight pay-per-view. The pair also met at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash with Rhodes winning both matches.

Let's take a closer look at who our CBS Sports experts predict will come out on top at WWE Hell in a Cell, which begins at 8 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock following a kickoff show one hour earlier.

2022 WWE WrestleMania Hell in a Cell predictions

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

This is the third consecutive booking of Rhodes vs. Rollins at a major WWE event. Rollins has argued that in their first match, Rhodes was a surprise opponent that Rollins could not prepare for. That was the tale of their second match where Rollins regularly thwarted Rhodes' trademark attacks. In that rematch, Rhodes one-upped Rollins' in the cheating game to steal a victory. It is hard to imagine Rollins losing a third consecutive match, but it is even harder to believe that WWE will stifle Rhodes' momentum. Perhaps Rollins gets the win by some nefarious means to extend the feud, but this program has run its natural course. Give Rhodes a clean victory to solidify him as Raw's top dog, thank Rollins for taking the falls and let's press on. Pick: Cody Rhodes wins -- Shakiel Mahjouri (also Brent Brookhouse)

Raw Women's Championship -- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Belair won the title back at WrestleMania, somewhat "making up" for the horrific decision to have Lynch return at SummerSlam and beat Belair in 26 seconds. It would obviously be a bad plan to have Lynch go over here and take the title back. The fan backlash would be immediate and loud. Asuka recently returned and is a great talent, but this isn't a spot to put the belt on her. This should be a period where Belair enjoys a title reign that lasts for several months. Having her get the win here is the only smart move. Pick: Bianca Belair retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP (Handicap Match)

Lashley is at a disadvantage and has a built-in failsafe for taking the loss. A victory here for the villainous duo adds credibility to MVP's ability to elevate his clients and continues Omos on an upward trend. That is a good enough reason for WWE to give Omos and MVP the nod. Pick: Omos & MVP win -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

Owens' journey to prove Ezekiel is not Elias' younger brother but Elias himself has backfired at every step. DNA tests, lie detectors, teaming with Alpha Academy, nothing has worked and Ezekiel has gotten the better of nearly every exchange. This all led Owens to challenge Ezekiel to a match at Hell in a Cell. While Ezekiel winning would frustrate Owens, Owens winning and Ezekiel still not admitting to being Elias would probably push Owens over the edge. So, let's go with that. Pick: Kevin Owens wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

United States Championship -- Theory (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

Theory has been handpicked as a success story by Vince McMahon. Mustafa Ali has been vocal in his very real demands to be released by the company. It is great to see Ali back in the fold but hard to shake the feeling that it was by necessity and not mutual healing. While having Ali beat the odds would be great to see, WWE seems firmly in support of the Theory project. Pick: Theory retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Finn Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. Judgement Day

The Judgement Day stable has been polarizing, to say the least. But WWE is deeply invested in this new group and in building up this rivalry with Balor, Styles and Morgan, they have a chance to establish Judgement Day as a real force. Given their willingness to use underhanded tactics and the possibility of introducing a new member who helps tilt things in their favor, there are plenty of ways for the heels to pick up a win that doesn't overly damage the faces. Pick: The Judgement Day wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)