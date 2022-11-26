Survivor Series is getting a facelift. The traditional team-based premium live event is evolving with two WarGames matches. The new iteration of WWE's second longest-running PLE takes place at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Nov. 26.

WarGames is a team-based match featuring two rings contained within a large cell. One member of each team begins the match with an additional superstar entering one by one in timed intervals. The match cannot conclude until all participants have entered the fray. At that point, the first team to score a victory by pinfall, submission, surrender or knockout is declared the winner. Survivor Series was traditionally contested with traditional multi-person elimination team matches. 2022 marks the debut of WarGames on WWE's main roster following appearances in NXT, WCW and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

On the men's side, The Bloodline, comprised of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, will battle Team Brawling Brutes, which consists of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. On the women's side, it will be Team Damage CTRL, which features Bayley IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross, taking on the team of Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch. Plus, two more title matches tip the bill when the action kicks off.

Take a look below at the confirmed and predicted matches.

2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames matches

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens (WarGames match): The building blocks for the men's WarGames match were set on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel. Sheamus, returning from a storyline injury suffered at the hands of The Bloodline, and his fellow Brawling Brutes took the fight to Reigns' tribe. A five-on-five WarGames match was confirmed the following week. Sheamus and McIntyre teased a fifth member had been acquired on the penultimate SmackDown before Survivor Series. Owens was revealed as the final participant later that evening, laying out Reigns and staring down his best friend Zayn.

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky), Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley (WarGames match): Belair, Bliss and Asuka challenged Damage CTRL to WarGames on the Raw following Crown Jewel. Belair successfully defended her Raw women's championship against Bayley in Saudi Arabia; meanwhile, Kai and Sky took the women's tag team titles off Bliss and Asuka. Damage CTRL remains a thorn in the side of Belair and her allies. The trio is now boosted by their alliance with an unhinged Nikki Kross. Yim announced on Raw that she was joining up with Belair's squad, which quickly drew her rival Ripley to be the fifth woman on Bayley's side. Then on the go-home episode of SmackDown, Becky Lynch made her return after a few months away and announced she would also be joining forces with Belair's squad, putting aside their rivalry that came to a head at SummerSlam.

SmackDown women's championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi: Shotzi won a Six-Pack Challenge on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel to earn a title shot against Rousey at Survivor Series. Shotzi pinned Lacey Evans in a match that also featured Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and Xia Li. Following the match, Rousey's ally Shayna Bazler choked out Shotzi while Rousey taunted her.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor: The issues with Styles and Balor have been ongoing since Balor joined up with The Judgement Day. Balor tried to recruit Styles, which failed repeatedly. Styles eventually brought The O.C. back together and the two factions have engaged in a series of matches and attacks. Styles finally laid out a direct challenge for a pay-per-view match between himself and Balor, which Balor accepted and the two men now will meet at Survivor Series.

United States championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory: Rollins took advantage of a severely compromised Lashley, who had been assaulted by Brock Lesnar moments earlier, in a U.S. title match on Oct. 10 with Rollins emerging victorious. Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins following an assault by Lashley on the Nov. 7 episode of Raw. Much to Theory's disappointment, Lashley interfered and cost Theory his title match. Things have only escalated between the trio, leading to the announcement that a triple threat match would go down at Survivor Series.