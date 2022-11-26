Survivor Series is getting a dangerous makeover in 2022. The traditional multi-man tag team matches have been replaced by WarGames, a violent team-based match confined inside a steel cage spanning two rings.

Two WarGames matches will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night. The Bloodline's unparalleled dominance will be tested against the combined might of The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch), Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens. The other WarGames match features Raw women's champion Bianca Belair in her ongoing crusade against Damage CTRL. Belair has gathered allies in Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Mia Yim to combat the quintet of Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Kross and Rhea Ripley.

More traditional matches on the card include SmackDown women's champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi, plus United States champion Seth Rollins in a triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory,

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night in Boston.

Watch 2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames



Date: Nov. 26

Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames match card