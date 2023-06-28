WWE is jetting off to London and WWE superstars are trying to punch their tickets to championship glory. Money in the Bank takes place at the O2 Arena on July 1 with the winners of annual ladder matches securing a nearly foolproof path to a title.

WWE returns to London for its first major event since 2003's Insurrextion following the success of Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales in September. WWE continues its globetrotting following events in San Antonio, Montreal, Los Angeles, San Juan and Jeddah so far this year. The London card features two Money in the Bank ladder matches.

The match originated at WrestleMania 21 and has since evolved into its own major event with separate matches for the men's and women's divisions. Whichever superstar retrieves the briefcase hanging above the ring earns the right to challenge for a championship of their choice at a time and place of their choosing. This has led to many surprise impromptu matches when champions are at a disadvantage. Traditionally, superstars have cashed in the briefcase for a world championship match. More recently, the stipulation has expanded to allow a cash-in on any title.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Money in the Bank and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come.

2023 WWE Money in the Bank matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor: A match between Rollins and Balor at the conclusion of the June 6 episode of Raw teased a world championship tilt at Money in the Bank. The fighters squared up after Rollins' successful title defense against Damian Priest, Balor's teammate in The Judgement Day. The match was made official one week later. There is a history between Rollins and Balor. The two fought for the inaugural universal championship in 2016. Balor picked up the victory, but he suffered an injury in the match and was forced to vacate the belt after one day. It remains the only world championship run of Balor's main roster career. Rollins became the first world heavyweight champion since the title was reintroduced at Night of Champions.

The Usos vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa: The Bloodline officially split when Jey Uso chose to join his brother Jimmy in rejecting Reigns' abuse. Jimmy had superkicked Reigns multiple times at Night of Champions, leading to speculation of whether Jey would join his twin. On SmackDown, Jey said that Jimmy was "out" of The Bloodling before adding that he was as well, superkicking Reigns before he and Jimmy took out Sikoa as well. The drama-filled storyline now moves to Reigns and Sikoa going two-on-two with The Usos.

Ricochet vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul (Money in the Bank ladder match): The winner of the ladder match will have one year to cash in their briefcase for a title shot at a time and place of their choosing. Ricochet and Nakamura have been targetted by Bronson Reed in recent weeks, leading to a possibility Reed gets involved in the match. Meanwhile, Priest has been at the center of a lot of tension within Judgement Day, including with Finn Balor's involvement in his world heavyweight championship match with Seth Rollins. Paul is the only competitor who did not "earn" his spot and instead announced that WWE had simply offered him an opportunity.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Zelina Vega vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus (Money in the Bank ladder match): Vega claimed the first spot in the match by defeating Lacey Evans in a qualifier on SmackDown. New rivals Lynch and Starks won their respective matches the following week on Raw to cement their places. Stratus then joined Stark, her protege, when Lynch accidentally hit Stratus during her match with Raquel Rodriguez, earning her a win by disqualification. The winner of the ladder match will have one year to cash in their briefcase for a title shot at a time and place of their choosing, though almost every woman to win Money in the Bank has cashed in in less than 24 hours.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio: Mysterio has taken a few cheap shots at Rhodes in recent weeks, leading to Rhodes making a challenge for a match at Money in the Bank. As is usual for Mysterio, it was Rhea Ripley who accepted the match on his behalf. This is taking place at the same time as Rhodes continues to target a third match with Brock Lesnar.

Intercontinental Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Matt Riddle: Riddle retaliated after a brutal attack at the hands of Imperium, leading to an intercontinental title tilt between him and Gunther. The defending champion will certainly have the size and strength advantage, but Riddle's legitimate UFC background makes him a unique striking threat to a champion known for his heavy blows.

Women's Tag Team Championships -- Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan: Rousey and Baszler were promptly faced with a new challenge after defeating NXT women's tag team champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to unify the belts. Former champions Rodriguez and Morgan, the latter of whom recently returned from injury, challenged the reigning champions for the titles they were forced to vacate.