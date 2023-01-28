One male and one female superstar will punch their ticket to WrestleMania 39 by winning their respective Royal Rumble matches. The fan-favorite spectacle takes place inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night.

The Royal Rumble match traditionally features 30 superstars entering one-by-one in timed intervals. The only way to be eliminated from the match is to physically go over the top rope and have both feet touch the floor. Once 29 superstars have been eliminated, the remaining competitor is announced the winner. At stake is a shot for a world championship at WrestleMania.

Thirty men -- including Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre -- will compete to challenge for the undisputed WWE universal championship currently held by Roman Reigns. The winner of the women's Royal Rumble match, which boasts Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan as participants, will choose either the Raw women's or SmackDown women's title to challenge for at WrestleMania 39.

Two championship bouts have also been announced for the Royal Rumble event. Reigns puts his WWE and universal championships at stake in order to rid himself of Kevin Owens. Raw women's champion Bianca Belair defends her crown against Alexa Bliss.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night in San Antonio.

Watch 2023 WWE Royal Rumble



Date: Jan. 28

Location: Alamadome -- San Antonio, Texas

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2023 WWE Royal Rumble match card