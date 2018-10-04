Dolph Ziggler explains why WWE fans and superstars can't always get what they want

In this episode: On the road in Sin City under another set of dirty bed sheets, Brian Campbell convenes with Adam Silverstein to break down the week that was in professional wrestling. But first, the guys welcome current Raw tag team champion Dolph Ziggler to the show for an extensive conversation in which Ziggler reveals his true feelings about the crowd during his iron man match in July, his roller coaster of a WWE career, why he does not get the booking fans feel he deserves despite being incredibly successful, and how it is so difficult to get over in the face of adversity. BC and The Silver King then take a look at WWE's foray into Australia as they pull apart the Super Show-Down. Did this week's go-home TV shows get the job done, and will the pay-per-view actually deliver or stand as another glorified house show? The guys then recap NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed with Brian and Adam taking opposite sides on whether the event lived up to their lofty expectations.

