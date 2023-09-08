Gunther is the longest-reigning intercontinental champion in WWE history, breaking a record that stood for 35 years. Gunther officially surpassed Honky Tonk Man on Friday.

Gunther successfully defended the intercontinental title against Chad Gable on Monday Night Raw, clearing the final hurdle between him and the record. He has now held the intercontinental championship for 455 days and will extend that record at least through the week.

The Austrian superstar describes the professional wrestling ring as a "sacred mat" and has rejuvenated the intercontinental championship with such prestige. Gunther has delivered several show-stealing performances since defeating Ricochet for the title on June 10, 2022. His triple threat match against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 is considered one of the best in WrestleMania's long history.

Honky Tonk Man's status as the intercontinental king always bordered absurdity. The Elvis impersonator was a comedy character through and through, yet he lorded over a title generally awarded to technically gifted wrestlers and those on the verge of main events. Interestingly, both Gunther and Honky Tonk Man each have just one stint as an intercontinental champion.

Gunther is also the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom champion, a belt he carried for 870 days during his sole reign.