Here's what the new XFL means for Vince McMahon's role in WWE going forward

Following Thursday's "major sports announcement" from Vince McMahon that a reboot of his failed XFL professional football league is scheduled to launch in 2020, the natural question from wrestling fans is what McMahon's involvement means for WWE?

The 72-year-old McMahon spoke with media members on a teleconference in which he talked about how the new XFL would "reimagine" the sport and "give the game of football back to fans." But he also talked about himself, as WWE chairman, having a much more hands off approach compared to 2001.

"Quite frankly, this might be the last you see of me in terms of being out front," McMahon said. "I won't tend to be out in front. We are going to hire people who really know what they are doing, experienced executives who will be out in front. It won't be me."

As far as how the announcement might affect his day-to-day control of creative decisions in WWE, McMahon was quick and to the point.

"It won't affect it at all," he said. "Yes, [my role will remain the same]. I'll continue to be the CEO and chairman of the board in WWE."

Unlike 2001, when WWE used members of its talent and broadcast team to help XFL in its attempt to cross over (which included scripted segments with a very pro wrestling feel), McMahon urged that those days are over too.

"There will be no crossover whatsoever in terms of talent or anything like that from WWE to the new XFL," McMahon said.

According to a fact sheet released by XFL, McMahon is personally funding the venture through new private entity he created called Alpha Entertainment. The amount of money to get the league started has been reported to be around $100 million, which was the same amount McMahon sold in WWE stock last month to fund the new operation.

From the little he revealed on Thursday's call, McMahon appears to have learned a significant amount of lessons, from a football standpoint, following his failures in 2001 when partner NBC forced him to fold the operation after one season despite a guarantee for as second.

McMahon made certain to hammer home in his own way that WWE learned the same about not spreading itself too thin in the process.