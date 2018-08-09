In This Corner Podcast: Bruce Prichard talks SummerSlam '88; Paul Heyman's big WWE Raw moment

In this episode: This week on 'In This Corner,' we find someone else to wrestle with as Bruce Prichard graces the show with his presence while discussing his tremendous post-WWE success, the first SummerSlam in 1988, what it is really like working behind the scenes with Vincent Kennedy McMahon and who wins the Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart debate (01:12:15). Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein open with the Main Event (6:33) where they wax poetic on Paul Heyman's epic interview segment, break down Ronda Rousey's first Raw match and try to figure out what's going wrong on Monday nights. BC and The Silver King then discuss yet another tremendous edition of SmackDown as it builds towards SummerSlam (30:40) before updating you on the latest and greatest from NJPW's G1 Climax 28 as the annual event enters its final weekend (51:55). This week's show wraps up as usual with your DM slides and the guys' feel spots (1:45:15). This episode is sponsored by www.ZipRecruiter.com.

