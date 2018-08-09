In This Corner Podcast: Bruce Prichard talks SummerSlam '88; Paul Heyman's big WWE Raw moment
The former Brother Love joins ITC for the first time and breaks down some legendary moments
In this episode: This week on 'In This Corner,' we find someone else to wrestle with as Bruce Prichard graces the show with his presence while discussing his tremendous post-WWE success, the first SummerSlam in 1988, what it is really like working behind the scenes with Vincent Kennedy McMahon and who wins the Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart debate (01:12:15). Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein open with the Main Event (6:33) where they wax poetic on Paul Heyman's epic interview segment, break down Ronda Rousey's first Raw match and try to figure out what's going wrong on Monday nights. BC and The Silver King then discuss yet another tremendous edition of SmackDown as it builds towards SummerSlam (30:40) before updating you on the latest and greatest from NJPW's G1 Climax 28 as the annual event enters its final weekend (51:55). This week's show wraps up as usual with your DM slides and the guys' feel spots (1:45:15). This episode is sponsored by www.ZipRecruiter.com.
Subscribe to the In This Corner Podcast: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
-
2018 NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn match card
The card for the annual Brooklyn event has taken shape, just beware of spoilers
-
Mae Young Classic information revealed
The Mae Young Classic will sport a different viewing format this year
-
NJPW G1 Climax 28 schedule, results
Everything you need to know to follow New Japan Pro-Wrestling's G1 Climax 28 event
-
2018 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, date
Everything you need to know ahead of 2018 WWE SummerSlam airing live from Brooklyn
-
SD recap: Styles responds to Samoa Joe
The WWE champion had a rebuttal for Samoa Joe on Tuesday night
-
WWE Raw recap: Rousey, Heyman shine
Heyman put on a masterful performance Monday night in a taped interview segment