In This Corner Podcast: Mauro Ranallo, Triple H talk the rise of NXT, changes in WWE
The voice and creator of NXT both join ITC to discuss the rise of the brand inside the WWE Universe
In this episode: NXT stages a hostile takeover of the ITC as Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Mauro Ranallo join the show to discuss their extensive careers and the rocket-like ascension of what is quickly becoming WWE's third brand. Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein kick things off by looking the state of NXT entering its TakeOver: New Orleans show. The guys then answer some of your NXT-centric DM slides before welcoming their first guest. In a rare interview, Ranallo discusses his transition from SmackDown Live, why NXT is such a perfect fit and which current superstar reminds him of the "Macho Man" Randy Savage (24:26). Levesque then discusses the rise of NXT, its impact on the WrestleMania 34 card and what's behind 205 Live's turn for the better (54:26). All of this and more in a special edition of ITC you do not want to miss!
Follow on Twitter: @BCampbellCBS | @SilversteinAdam
