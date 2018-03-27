In This Corner Podcast: Mauro Ranallo, Triple H talk the rise of NXT, changes in WWE

The voice and creator of NXT both join ITC to discuss the rise of the brand inside the WWE Universe

mauro-ranallo-triple-h-wwe-nxt.jpg
WWE

In this episode: NXT stages a hostile takeover of the ITC as Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Mauro Ranallo join the show to discuss their extensive careers and the rocket-like ascension of what is quickly becoming WWE's third brand. Brian Campbell and co-host Adam Silverstein kick things off by looking the state of NXT entering its TakeOver: New Orleans show. The guys then answer some of your NXT-centric DM slides before welcoming their first guest. In a rare interview, Ranallo discusses his transition from SmackDown Live, why NXT is such a perfect fit and which current superstar reminds him of the "Macho Man" Randy Savage (24:26). Levesque then discusses the rise of NXT, its impact on the WrestleMania 34 card and what's behind 205 Live's turn for the better (54:26). All of this and more in a special edition of ITC you do not want to miss!

