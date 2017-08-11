LOOK: The Rock inexplicably got rid of his famous Brahma Bull tattoo

Dwayne Johnson has some new ink ... at the expense of his iconic logo

There are plenty of iconic things about Dwayne Johnson, the man better known to many as "The Rock." One of the highest-paid actors in the world today, The Rock made his bones as a WWE superstar who was able to captivate audiences through his amazing athleticism, tremendous mic skills and unique look.

Part of that look was, of course, what he called the People's Eyebrow. But his signature Brahma Bull tattoo -- which became so synonymous with The Rock that it was featured prominently on his primary T-shirt both in WWE and now for his deal with Under Armor -- is no more.

the-rock-shirts.jpg

Johnson tried to explain his decision while showing off the new tattoo in an Instagram post, but honestly, I think we can all agree this was a big mistake.

Evolution of the bull. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila

OK, maybe we're just being sentimental here. Things change. The Rock obviously feels he has a personal reason to make this move. Still, it's going to be weird to see The People's Champ and a WWE legend without something that has been synonymous with him literally the entire time he's been famous.

