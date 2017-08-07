Separated shoulder forces Bayley out of WWE SummerSlam match vs. Alexa Bliss

A video released by WWE on Monday revealed that Bayley will be out of the Aug. 20 SummerSlam card in Brooklyn, New York, due to a shoulder injury she suffered last week on Raw against Nia Jax.

Bayley, 28, whose real name is Pamela Martinez, suffered a separated left shoulder when she was thrown out of the ring. WWE's Mike Rome mentioned in the video that Bayley will appear at Raw on Monday night in Toronto to address her future.

To fill the vacancy for Bayley's absence in the Raw women's championship match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, WWE will feature a pair of triple threat matches on Monday with the winners facing off the following week in a No. 1 contender's match to determine Bliss' opponent.

The injury doesn't appear to be a work of any kind. WWE posted an interview with Bayley after she was injured last Monday,and she appears quite emotional.

A WWE.com report indicated that the official diagnosis was inconclusive last week due to the amount of swelling, forcing medical officials to hold off on "further diagnostic testing â¦ to establish a timetable of recovery," according to Dr. Chris Amann.

WWE did not yet release how long Bayley will be out of action.