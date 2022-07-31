In his return to the WWE, Logan Paul took on The Miz at SummerSlam on Saturday night, the tag team partner who betrayed him in WrestleMania 38. Paul, whose appearance at the premium live event is only his second as a WWE wrestler, made the Miz pay with a move to remember.

After AJ Styles took out Ciampa, who was interfering in the match to help The Miz, Paul took the opportunity to attempt a frog splash on his opponent from the top rope. Paul's high-flying maneuver worked to a tee, as he crushed The Miz through the announce desk en route to an eventual victory.

Here's a look at Paul's frog splash, which got the Nissan Stadium crowd absolutely buzzing.

It was quite a memorable act of revenge for Paul, who teamed with The Miz to defeat the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio in WrestleMania 38 in April. The Miz shockingly dropped Paul with a finisher during their celebration, turning a then booing crowd into one roaring with cheers.

Paul -- a social media star, boxer, actor and more -- drew skepticism from some when he signed a multi-year contract with the WWE late last month. But after the success and rousing crowd reaction he saw at SummerSlam, it's safe to say his future in professional wrestling looks bright.