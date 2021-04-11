The phrase "Bad Bunny is at WrestleMania" evokes one of two images: either the Puerto Rican pop star performing at the biggest WWE event of the year, or a promotion making a strange, desperate effort to appeal to a younger audience with a gimmicky celebrity appearance. Neither was the case Saturday, but fortunately for the WWE Universe, especially those in attendance at Raymond James Stadium, the latter especially wasn't the reality.

For weeks now a feud has been growing between Bad Bunny and The Miz over the pop star declining to collaborate with him. After some broken guitars over backs, expensive car damage and in-ring sabotages, the feud evolved into a tag-team match between the Puerto Rican singer and his pal, Damian Priest, and The Miz and John Morrison.

Bunny entered on a huge truck reminiscent of the cover of his latest album, "El Último Tour del Mundo," to loud cheers from the Tampa crowd. He was then taunted into hopping in the ring first by The Miz and Morrison, despite Priest's initial hesitation.

As any regular WWE watcher might have expected, Bunny was able to demonstrate some surprising athletic ability as he maneuvered around the ring and landed a few blows to his opponent. But this wasn't just an ego stroke for the Grammy-winning star, as he looked like a veteran throughout the match.

Here are some of the highlights from the match.

It's hard to overstate just how awesome this all was, so I'll let some hyperbole from Twitter do just that.