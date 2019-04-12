WWE news, rumors: Sasha Banks unhappy at WrestleMania 35, injuries plague superstars

There were seven title changes that took place on Sunday at WrestleMania 35, and one of the more shocking ones involved Sasha Banks & Bayley dropping the new women's tag team championship to the IIconics in a fatal-four way match on the main card less than two months after they captured them at Elimination Chamber. Not only were fans of the Boss 'n' Hug Connection very displeased with the decision, but the "Boss" herself apparently was as well.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], Banks attempted to leave the company when the decision was made to remove the tag titles from her and Bayley on the grandest stage of 'em all. According to Meltzer, the decision for the change was last minute and Banks felt "blindsided" as she was led to believe -- like many of us -- that the Boss 'n' Hug Connection would be offered a considerable amount of time to give significant meaning to the newly-introduced titles, especially since the point was driven home that the championship could be defended on all brands, including NXT. Banks, who was absent from the Raw after WrestleMania on Monday, was not granted her release, rather she was reportedly told to take a few weeks to think matters over.

Check out our audio instant analysis of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast below.

Dating all the way back to her days when she rose to stardom in NXT, Banks has been one of the more popular female stars in the company, though her booking on the main roster has been questionable at times; so, it would not be all that stunning if the reports of the title change serving as the straw that broke the camel's back were proven to be accurate. Time will tell whether these reported tensions between the two sides can cool down.

