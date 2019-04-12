WWE news, rumors: Sasha Banks unhappy at WrestleMania 35, injuries plague superstars
Banks was reportedly not pleased with losing the new women's tag team titles
There were seven title changes that took place on Sunday at WrestleMania 35, and one of the more shocking ones involved Sasha Banks & Bayley dropping the new women's tag team championship to the IIconics in a fatal-four way match on the main card less than two months after they captured them at Elimination Chamber. Not only were fans of the Boss 'n' Hug Connection very displeased with the decision, but the "Boss" herself apparently was as well.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter [subscription required and recommended], Banks attempted to leave the company when the decision was made to remove the tag titles from her and Bayley on the grandest stage of 'em all. According to Meltzer, the decision for the change was last minute and Banks felt "blindsided" as she was led to believe -- like many of us -- that the Boss 'n' Hug Connection would be offered a considerable amount of time to give significant meaning to the newly-introduced titles, especially since the point was driven home that the championship could be defended on all brands, including NXT. Banks, who was absent from the Raw after WrestleMania on Monday, was not granted her release, rather she was reportedly told to take a few weeks to think matters over.
Check out our audio instant analysis of WrestleMania 35 from the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast below. Be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get podcasts.
Dating all the way back to her days when she rose to stardom in NXT, Banks has been one of the more popular female stars in the company, though her booking on the main roster has been questionable at times; so, it would not be all that stunning if the reports of the title change serving as the straw that broke the camel's back were proven to be accurate. Time will tell whether these reported tensions between the two sides can cool down.
More WWE news, rumors
- One of the women involved in the women's tag title match at WrestleMania is, unfortunately, guaranteed to be away from action for a considerable amount of time. Nia Jax revealed on Twitter on Friday that she's suffering from not one but two torn ACLs, so the surgery required to repair the ligaments will keep her sidelined for a bit. In the post, Jax said that she's been working through the knee pain for the past year.
- Sadly, sticking with injury news, WWE confirmed that Big E is having some knee issues of his own, as the New Day member is being forced away from action with a torn meniscus. There's currently no timetable for his return, though as always, he wants to keep everyone guessing as to when we may see him again and in what capacity.
- Brock Lesnar may not be the only WWE superstar thinking about making a return to the MMA cage to challenge for a heavyweight championship. In an interview with Sky Sports, Bobby Lashley revealed that he's still under contract with Bellator MMA and he'd maybe enjoy going to challenge reigning Bellator heavyweight (and light heavyweight) champion Ryan Bader some time after SummerSlam.
-
List of WWE PPVs, events for 2019
Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019
-
SD recap: New tag team champions
There was a WWE title celebration as well as titles changing hands on Tuesday night in Bro...
-
WWE Raw after 'Mania results, grades
The Raw after WrestleMania is always filled with big surprises, but that does not mean they...
-
Undertaker makes return on Raw
The Undertaker missed WrestleMania but still made an impact this extended weekend
-
Rousey suffers WrestleMania 35 injury
Rousey reportedly felt the physical effects the most in the WrestleMania main event on Sun...
-
Kofi Kingston captures WWE title
Kingston's moment at WrestleMania 35 was everything we imagined it would be ... and then s...