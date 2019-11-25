WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Starrcade, TLC Tables, Ladders, Chairs date, location

Full list of WWE pay-per-views and special events scheduled for 2019

The 2019 calendar year is quickly coming to a close, and with Survivor Series now in the books, WWE has one pay-per-view remaining on its slate for the year. What WWE will look like by the time TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs is in the book is anyone's guess considering how many changes the company and its brands have undergone this year.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below along with the date and location the last PPV of the calendar year.

WWE 2019 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
Jan. 12 NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Blackpool, England

Jan. 26

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona

Jan. 27

Royal Rumble

Phoenix, Arizona

Feb. 17

Elimination Chamber

Houston, Texas

Mar. 10

Fastlane

Cleveland, Ohio

Apr. 5

NXT TakeOver: New York

Brooklyn, New York

Apr. 7

WrestleMania 35

East Rutherford, New Jersey

May 19 Money in the Bank Hartford, Connecticut
June 1 NXT TakeOver XXV Bridgeport, Connecticut

June 7

Super ShowDown

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

June 23

Stomping Grounds

Tacoma, Washington

July 14 Extreme Rules Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 10

NXT TakeOver: Toronto

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 11

SummerSlam

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Aug. 31 NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Cardiff, Wales

Sept. 15

Clash of Champions

Charlotte, North Carolina

Oct. 6 Hell in a Cell Sacramento, California
Oct. 31 Crown Jewel Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Nov. 23 NXT TakeOver: War Games III Rosemont, Illinois
Nov. 24 Survivor Series Rosemont, Illinois
Dec. 1Starrcade (Network special)Duluth, Georgia
Dec. 15 TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs Minneapolis, Minnesota
