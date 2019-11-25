WWE schedule, list of PPVs for 2019: Starrcade, TLC Tables, Ladders, Chairs date, location
The 2019 calendar year is quickly coming to a close, and with Survivor Series now in the books, WWE has one pay-per-view remaining on its slate for the year. What WWE will look like by the time TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs is in the book is anyone's guess considering how many changes the company and its brands have undergone this year.
In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2019 schedule below along with the date and location the last PPV of the calendar year.
WWE 2019 PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Jan. 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool
|Blackpool, England
Jan. 26
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona
Jan. 27
Royal Rumble
Phoenix, Arizona
Feb. 17
Elimination Chamber
Houston, Texas
Mar. 10
Fastlane
Cleveland, Ohio
Apr. 5
NXT TakeOver: New York
Brooklyn, New York
Apr. 7
WrestleMania 35
East Rutherford, New Jersey
|May 19
|Money in the Bank
|Hartford, Connecticut
|June 1
|NXT TakeOver XXV
|Bridgeport, Connecticut
June 7
Super ShowDown
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
June 23
Stomping Grounds
Tacoma, Washington
|July 14
|Extreme Rules
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Aug. 10
NXT TakeOver: Toronto
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Aug. 11
SummerSlam
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Aug. 31
|NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff
|Cardiff, Wales
Sept. 15
Clash of Champions
Charlotte, North Carolina
|Oct. 6
|Hell in a Cell
| Sacramento, California
|Oct. 31
|Crown Jewel
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|Nov. 23
|NXT TakeOver: War Games III
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Nov. 24
|Survivor Series
|Rosemont, Illinois
|Dec. 1
|Starrcade (Network special)
|Duluth, Georgia
|Dec. 15
|TLC: Tables, Ladders, Chairs
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
