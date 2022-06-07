big-e-wwe-mitb.jpg
WWE

With SummerSlam approaching, WWE is cranking up the heat for the summer months. That begins on July 2 at Money in the Bank in Las Vegas.

Money in the Bank was originally supposed to kick off a run of four consecutive stadium shows for WWE. Instead, the event was moved from Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand Garden Arena.

SummerSlam then goes down in Nashville on July 30. It is one of WWE's biggest shows of the year and is likely to live up to that status once again.

On Sept. 3, WWE brings a pay-per-view event back to the UK with Clash at the Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2022 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2022 PPV schedule

DateShowLocation

Saturday, Jan. 1

WWE Day 1

Atlanta

Saturday, Jan. 29WWE Royal RumbleSt. Louis

Saturday, Feb. 19

WWE Elimination Chamber

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saturday, April 2NXT Stand & DeliverArlington, Texas

Saturday, April 2
Sunday, April 3

WWE WrestleMania 38

Arlington, Texas

Sunday, May 8WWE WrestleMania BacklashProvidence, Rhode Island
Sunday, June 5WWE Hell in a CellChicago
Saturday, July 2WWE Money in the BankLas Vegas
Saturday, July 30WWE SummerSlamNashville

Saturday, Sept. 3

WWE Clash at the Castle

Cardiff, Wales

October

WWE Crown Jewel
(unannounced)

Saudi Arabia

Saturday, Nov. 26WWE Survivor SeriesBoston