WWE is setting up for a big year of pay-per-view events in 2023. With WrestleMania 39 on the horizon, the superstars of Raw and SmackDown have one painful roadblock in the form of the Elimination Chamber.

Elimination Chamber heads north of the border on Saturday, Feb. 18 for a big show in Montreal, Quebec. Two of the eponymous multi-superstar matches are scheduled: one for the United States championship and the other to crown a No. 1 contender for Bianca Belair's Raw women's championship.

WrestleMania 39 goes down just six weeks later. This year, WWE's flagship event will go down from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. As with the past few years, WrestleMania 39 will take place over two nights. The event will go down on April 1 and 2.

The only confirmed major show after WrestleMania is July's Money in the Bank event taking place in London, England.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2023 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2023 PPV schedule