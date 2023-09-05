WWE Fastlane is straight ahead in the aftermath of Payback. Superstars are racing towards Indianapolis, the host of this year's PPV event scheduled for Oct. 7.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest succeeded in their pursuit of the undisputed tag team championships at Payback, completing Judgement Day's trophy case. Seth Rollins made another successful defense of the inaugural world heavyweight championship and Rey Mysterio made good on his first defense as the new United States champion. The roster is ripe for fresh matchups in the weeks preceding Fastlane.

The marquee Survivor Series event has also been officially announced for November.

In order to ensure you stay up to date with all of WWE's signature events -- each of which will be covered right here by CBS Sports -- check out the entire 2023 pay-per-view schedule (at least the events we know about at this time) below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

WWE 2023 PPV schedule