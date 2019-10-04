WWE SmackDown on Fox premiere card, debut date, start time, rumors, matches, location

The WWE SmackDown brand is set to make a monumental move to kickoff this weekend as the weekly television show will be making the move to Friday nights on Fox. The anticipation has been high since the company announced a billion-dollar partnership with the network to begin airing the blue brand, and after months of extremely ardent advertising, it's time for the landscape of pro wrestling and prime time on Friday nights to change that much more. SmackDown on Fox begins on Friday, Oct. 4, and will air weekly beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

The headlining bout on the PPV-quality card will feature Brock Lesnar challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE championship in a match many feel will result in an inevitable return of Lesnar to champion status. Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam back in August, losing the universal championship to Seth Rollins. Now, he looks to get a world championship back around his massive waist by ending the feel-good championship run of Kingston that began back in April at WrestleMania 35.

In addition to the loaded match card, the debut offering of SmackDown on Fox will feature a plethora of legends returning to take part in the celebration, and of course, we could be in store for a few surprises as well. The show's namesake will even be making his presence felt as it's already been confirmed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself will be in attendance in Los Angeles for the monumental event.

It will be a night you won't want to miss as SmackDown debuts on its new home, and below is all the information you need to catch the show on Friday.

Watch SmackDown on Fox debut

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Watch live: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

SmackDown on Fox debut card