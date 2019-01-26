WWE star Roman Reigns joins Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in 'Fast and Furious' spinoff film

Roman Reigns and The Rock are teaming up -- just not inside a WWE ring. No, on Friday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced via his Instagram account that fellow Samoan Reigns, real name Leati Joseph Anoa'i, will be making his feature film debut in the upcoming "Fast and Furious" spinoff movie "Hobbs and Shaw." In his silver screen debut, Reigns will be taking on the role of Johnson's brother.

In the post, Johnson expressed the excitement over his "cousin" being able to make his movie debut alongside him while cherishing the time spent with Reigns as he recovers from his latest battle with leukemia.

Reigns finally claimed the WWE universal championship back at SummerSlam in August 2018 where he was finally able to overcome the challenge of rival Brock Lesnar, A few months later in October, however, things took a devastating turn. Reigns opened up the Oct. 23 edition of Raw by announcing that he was entering his second battle with leukemia and would be forced to relinquish the universal title he had won a few months prior.

In a follow-up Instagram post of his own on Friday, Reigns thanked his new film family and noted that this whole process has helped him as he heals from the disease he's currently battling outside of the ring.

"I cannot thank my family, friends and my new FAST & FURIOUS FAMILY enough for all the love and support I have received while on this exciting HOBBS & SHAW project," Reigns said. "The time I've spent with my cousin on this wonderful island has truly been a healing grace. I am grateful to the @wwe @therock@universalpictures and everyone on the set of HOBBS & SHAW, for allowing me to be a part of this franchise."

"Hobbs and Shaw," starring Johnson and Jason Statham, is scheduled to release on Aug. 2 later this year.