WWE SummerSlam is set to take over Ford Field in Detroit. Long considered one of WWE's biggest annual events, SummerSlam returns to the state of Michigan for the first time in 30 years.

WWE announced the date and location for the 2023 SummerSlam on Tuesday. SummerSlam is one of WWE's classic big four events, alongside the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania and Survivor Series. The news marks not only Michigan's first SummerSlam in three decades but also the company's first visit to Ford Field since WrestleMania 23 was held in 2007.

1993 SummerSlam was headlined by Lex Luger vs. Yokozuna for the WWF championship. The event -- held in front of a reported 23, 954 fans -- also featured legends like Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon and The Undertaker. WrestleMania 23 was headlined by John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels for the WWE championship, featured The Undertaker vs. Batista and infamously saw Donald Trump shave Vince McMahon bald in a match dubbed "Battle of the Billionaires."

It's unclear which superstars will headline this year's event as the road to WrestleMania rolls on with the Elimination Chamber in February before heading to Hollywood for the biggest event of the year in April.