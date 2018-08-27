WWE SummerSlam heading to Toronto in August 2019 after a four-year run in Brooklyn

In a move that's been widely rumored for some time now, the annual WWE SummerSlam festivities will have a new place to call home in 2019. WWE announced Monday that Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, will serve as the new host for SummerSlam weekend from Saturday, Aug. 10 through Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Those dates, of course, include NXT TakeOver, SummerSlam, Raw and SmackDown Live.

"We are thrilled to bring WWE's biggest event of the summer back to Toronto," said WWE executive vice president John Saboor in a statement. "We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes our global fan base to the great city of Toronto."

The announcement of the move officially brings an end to what was an impressive four-year run for the event in Brooklyn, New York, which is notable for helping create the elaborate NXT TakeOver events inside the larger arenas we're now used to viewing prior to every "Big Five" pay-per-view throughout the year.

Prior to settling in Brooklyn in 2015, SummerSlam weekends were held in Los Angeles and the Staples Center for six consecutive years from 2009-14. It hasn't been specified whether Toronto will serve as the SummerSlam host for more than one year past 2019.

In addition to the relocation of the customary SummerSlam weekend events, it was also revealed the Axxess fan festival, generally associated with WrestleMania weekend, will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Raw emanates from the Scotiabank Arena on Monday night, so a more formal announcement of the move by the company should take place during this week's show.