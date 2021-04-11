WrestleMania 37 has officially commenced, and the Night 1 action on Saturday exceeded expectations as WWE welcome back fans to the stadium for the first time in over one year. We witnessed everything from a hard-hitting WWE title match to open the show to an incredible showing by music superstar Bad Bunny to a historic main event. But with the Night 1 action out of the way, it's time to look forward to Night 2.

Sunday's WrestleMania card is highlighted for the triple threat match for the universal championship where Roman Reigns will put his title on the line against Royal Rumble winner Edge and Daniel Bryan. In addition, the Raw women's intercontinental, United States and women's tag titles will also be up for grabs.

Night 2 of WrestleMania goes down on Sunday night inside Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The main shows will begin at 8 p.m. ET and streams live on Peacock with the kickoff show starting the festivities at 7 p.m.

Click here for full results, highlights and grades from the WrestleMania 37 Night 1 action on Saturday.

WWE WrestleMania 37 card -- Night 2

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan: Edge waited to pick his opponent following his Royal Rumble win, playing head games with the champs across NXT, Raw and SmackDown. Those games bothered no one more than Reigns, who was always believed to be Edge's target. At Elimination Chamber, Edge finally made his move, putting Reigns down with a spear while the champion celebrated his victory over Daniel Bryan, who had won a grueling chamber match minutes prior. After the spear came the WrestleMania sign point, and the challenge was official. Bryan didn't go away, however, getting another shot at Reigns at Fastlane. Bryan made Reigns tap out during the match, which featured Edge as special enforcer, but the referee had been knocked out. An enraged Edge attacked by Bryan and Reigns, allowing Reigns to score the pin and retain his title. Bryan was able to successfully petition for one more shot at the belt, being inserted into the WrestleMania main event.

Raw Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley: Ripley made her debut on Raw, and she went out of her way to make it a memorable one. After Asuka had defeated Peyton Royce in a non-title match, the former NXT women's champion emerged. Wanting to make an immediate impact, Ripley challenged Asuka for the Raw women's title at WrestleMania, and the champion quickly accepted.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton: Since Orton set The Fiend on fire, Alexa Bliss has repeatedly made Orton's life miserable. All the while, Bliss has promised that The Fiend would be reborn. That finally happened at Fastlane, when The Fiend returned to help Bliss beat Orton. The next night, The Fiend struck again, leading to the match being made official for night two. It's not clear if this will be a normal match or a return to the "cinematic" approach of many of Fiend's matches over the past year-plus.

Intercontinental Championship -- Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews: Big E and Crews have had an extended rivalry that saw Crews turn heel and attack Big E with the ring steps when he failed several times to win the intercontinental title and Big E refused to continue granting him opportunities. Big E won their Fastlane match, but Crews beat him down once again after the match, leading to yet another showdown on the biggest stage possible.

United States Championship -- Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus: With Sheamus out of the WWE title picture, but on a great run, WWE needed to find a spot for him to land. On Raw, Sheamus attacked Riddle with Riddle's own scooter, seemingly setting both men up with a program for WrestleMania after Riddle seemed to put his issues with Mustafa Ali and Retribution behind him. Sheamus attacked again the next week before beating Riddle in singles action to set up the WrestleMania showdown.

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/ Logan Paul): Zayn has been crying conspiracy ever since losing the intercontinental championship, going so far as to hire a documentary crew to film the "situation." Zayn petitioned old friend Owens to participate in the documentary before striking him with a Helluva Kick when Owens refused. Owens would eventually lay down a challenge for WrestleMania, which Zayn accepted before Owens attacked, officially renewing a rivalry that has spanned nearly the entire careers of both men.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Natalya & Tamina: Nattie & Tamina earned the title shot with their victory in the Tag Team Turmoil match during Night 1 on Saturday.