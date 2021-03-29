After a wall-to-wall weekend of nothing but college hoops on Saturday and Sunday, the Sweet 16 has dispensed of eight teams and left us with eight standing. Now in true NCAA Tournament warp-speed style, we'll waste no time again cutting the field in half from an Elite Eight to a Final Four over the next two days.

The next round of madness moves forward with a delectable doubleheader Monday night on CBS.

Up first is a meeting between No. 2 seed Houston and No. 12 seed Houston that represents the largest single-game seed disparity of this round, underscoring just how improbable Oregon State's run has been. The Beavers have won each of their three games as an underdog to secure an Elite Eight spot for the first time since 1982. However, that's not the case for the Cougars, who have been favored by a handsome margin in each of their first three games. This is still new territory for the program, though, as coach Kelvin Sampson has Houston in its first Elite Eight appearance since the Phi Slama Jama days.

The second game of Monday's slate is one fantastic finale, as No. 1 seed Baylor and No. 3 seed Arkansas meet in a battle of former Southwest Conference foes. Baylor's cranked out three cushy wins, and is coming off an impressive victory over Villanova after trailing by as many as seven points. Meanwhile, Arkansas has traveled a similar route all tournament, having dug out of double-digit deficits in two of its three tournament wins. When the two meet Monday it should produce one of the most aesthetically pleasing stylistic showdowns of the Elite Eight, as both teams can put up points in a hurry and are capable of pushing tempo.

Our team of writers has sized up each matchup and come up with picks both straight up and against the spread. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

(12) Oregon State vs. (2) Houston

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET | Location: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (North)

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

Beaver Fever is reaching pandemic levels right now after Oregon State's done what virtually no one thought it could do. But this might be where the line ends. Houston's defense -- combined with its offensive rebounding skills -- will likely give it a huge advantage to get more shots in this one. And the way in which Houston is scoring so efficiently right now, that should give the Cougs a huge edge. How OSU star Ethan Thompson plays in this one will dictate how close it is. If he goes nuclear again, we might be in for a fun surprise. Prediction: Houston 75, Oregon State 60 -- Boone

(3) Arkansas vs. (1) Baylor



Time: 9:57 p.m. ET | Location: Lucas Oil Stadium Equality (South)

TV: CBS | Live stream: March Madness Live

I picked Arkansas as a Final Four team prior to the tournament starting so this is me riding with the Razorbacks and holding true to my word. Baylor's no doubt the favorite, and it has played much more steady-handed in this tournament. But something about Arkansas' resilience and the way it closes games gives me some optimism here. Take the points with Arkansas, and sprinkle that moneyline if you're rooting for a little chaos. Eric Musselman's mature squad has the goods to do this thing if it plays up to its potential. Prediction: Arkansas 77, Baylor 74 -- Boone