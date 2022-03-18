The 2022 NCAA Tournament is off and running now the the First Four games have been completed. The field began with 68 teams following Selection Sunday, but we have 64 to start the first round on Thursday. Texas Southern, Indiana, Wright State and Notre Dame did what teams try to do during March Madness. Survive and advance

Finally, at long last, the bracket is set for a 2022 NCAA Tournament that should be a beautiful reminder of everything that makes March Madness so great. Preliminary games will be played at venues spanning the country with full attendance allowed and diminished concern over health and safety protocols.

With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski participating his last NCAA Tournament after missing out on last season's event and Kentucky also back in the Big Dance after a rare down season, there is plenty of blue-blood power near the top of the bracket. Arizona being a No. 1 seed under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd is another perfect example of that.

There are also some incredible potential Cinderella teams to keep an eye on, such as No. 14 seed Longwood making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and those ever-pesky Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago, which landed a No. 10 seed.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV -- and as always, you can watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live beginning Tuesday night with the First Four. All times ET

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First round

Thursday, March 17





Friday, March 18







Second round

Saturday, March 19

12:10 p.m. (8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor CBS 2:40 p.m. (9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas CBS 5:15 p.m. (11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee CBS 6:10 p.m. (12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence TNT 7:10 p.m. (5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UCLA TBS 7:45 p.m. (15) Saint Peter's vs. (7) Murray St. CBS 8:40 p.m. (12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas TNT 9:40 p.m. (9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga TBS





Sunday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina; Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee; PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh; Viejas Arena -- San Diego

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 Recap (12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58 Recap





Wednesday, March 16