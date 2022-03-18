march-madness.jpg
The 2022 NCAA Tournament is off and running now the the First Four games have been completed. The field began with 68 teams following Selection Sunday, but we have 64 to start the first round on Thursday. Texas Southern, Indiana, Wright State and Notre Dame did what teams try to do during March Madness. Survive and advance

Finally, at long last, the bracket is set for a 2022 NCAA Tournament that should be a beautiful reminder of everything that makes March Madness so great. Preliminary games will be played at venues spanning the country with full attendance allowed and diminished concern over health and safety protocols.

With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski participating his last NCAA Tournament after missing out on last season's event and Kentucky also back in the Big Dance after a rare down season, there is plenty of blue-blood power near the top of the bracket. Arizona being a No. 1 seed under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd is another perfect example of that.

There are also some incredible potential Cinderella teams to keep an eye on, such as No. 14 seed Longwood making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and those ever-pesky Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago, which landed a No. 10 seed.

2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First round

Thursday, March 17

(11) Michigan 75, (6) Colorado St. 63

(4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota St. 57

(9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise St. 53

(1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk St. 49

(3) Tennessee 88, (14) Longwood 56

(12) Richmond 67, (5) Iowa 63

(1) Gonzaga 93, (16) Georgia St. 72

(8) North Carolina 95, (9) Marquette 63

(12) New Mexico St. 70, (5) UConn 63

(15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79 -- OT

(5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53

(9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 -- OT

(4) Arkansas 75, (13) Vermont 71

(10) San Francisco 87, (7) Murray St. 92

(4) UCLA 57, (13) Akron 53

(1) Kansas 83, (16) Texas Southern 56

Friday, March 18

Time (ET)GameTVStreaming

12:15 p.m.

(10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St.

CBS

March Madness Live

12:40 p.m.

(15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn

truTV

March Madness Live

1:45 p.m.

(14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech

TNT

March Madness Live

2:00 p.m.

(14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue

TBS

March Madness Live

2:45 p.m.

(15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova

CBS

March Madness Live

3:10 p.m.

(10) Miami vs. (7) USC

truTV

March Madness Live

4:15 p.m.

(11) Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama

TNT

March Madness Live

4:30 p.m.

(11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas

TBS

March Madness Live

6:50 p.m.

(13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois

TNT

March Madness Live

7:10 p.m.

(15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke

CBS

March Madness Live

7:20 p.m.

(11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU

TBS

March Madness Live

7:27 p.m.

(16) Wright St. vs. (1) Arizona

truTV

March Madness Live

9:20 p.m.

(12) UAB vs. (5) Houston

TNT

March Madness Live

9:40 p.m.

(10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St.

CBS

March Madness Live

9:50 p.m.

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin

TBS

March Madness Live

9:57 p.m.

(9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall

truTV

March Madness Live


Second round

Saturday, March 19

12:10 p.m.(8) North Carolina vs. (1) BaylorCBS
2:40 p.m.(9) Creighton vs. (1) KansasCBS
5:15 p.m.(11) Michigan vs. (3) TennesseeCBS
6:10 p.m.(12) Richmond vs. (4) ProvidenceTNT
7:10 p.m.(5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UCLATBS
7:45 p.m.(15) Saint Peter's vs. (7) Murray St.CBS
8:40 p.m.(12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) ArkansasTNT
9:40 p.m.(9) Memphis vs. (1) GonzagaTBS


Sunday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina; Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee; PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh; Viejas Arena -- San Diego

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco

Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)

United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Final Four

Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

National Championship

Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS

First Four

Tuesday, March 15

(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67

(12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58

Wednesday, March 16

(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82

(11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT

