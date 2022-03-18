The 2022 NCAA Tournament is off and running now the the First Four games have been completed. The field began with 68 teams following Selection Sunday, but we have 64 to start the first round on Thursday. Texas Southern, Indiana, Wright State and Notre Dame did what teams try to do during March Madness. Survive and advance
Finally, at long last, the bracket is set for a 2022 NCAA Tournament that should be a beautiful reminder of everything that makes March Madness so great. Preliminary games will be played at venues spanning the country with full attendance allowed and diminished concern over health and safety protocols.
With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski participating his last NCAA Tournament after missing out on last season's event and Kentucky also back in the Big Dance after a rare down season, there is plenty of blue-blood power near the top of the bracket. Arizona being a No. 1 seed under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd is another perfect example of that.
There are also some incredible potential Cinderella teams to keep an eye on, such as No. 14 seed Longwood making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance and those ever-pesky Ramblers of Loyola-Chicago, which landed a No. 10 seed.
Games will be aired on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. All times ET
2022 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates
First round
Thursday, March 17
|(11) Michigan 75, (6) Colorado St. 63
|(4) Providence 66, (13) South Dakota St. 57
|(9) Memphis 64, (8) Boise St. 53
|(1) Baylor 85, (16) Norfolk St. 49
|(3) Tennessee 88, (14) Longwood 56
|(12) Richmond 67, (5) Iowa 63
|(1) Gonzaga 93, (16) Georgia St. 72
|(8) North Carolina 95, (9) Marquette 63
|(12) New Mexico St. 70, (5) UConn 63
|(15) Saint Peter's 85, (2) Kentucky 79 -- OT
|(5) Saint Mary's 82, (12) Indiana 53
|(9) Creighton 72, (8) San Diego State 69 -- OT
|(4) Arkansas 75, (13) Vermont 71
|(10) San Francisco 87, (7) Murray St. 92
|(4) UCLA 57, (13) Akron 53
|(1) Kansas 83, (16) Texas Southern 56
Friday, March 18
|Time (ET)
|Game
|TV
|Streaming
12:15 p.m.
(10) Loyola Chicago vs. (7) Ohio St.
CBS
12:40 p.m.
(15) Jacksonville St. vs. (2) Auburn
truTV
1:45 p.m.
(14) Montana St. vs. (3) Texas Tech
TNT
2:00 p.m.
(14) Yale vs. (3) Purdue
TBS
2:45 p.m.
(15) Delaware vs. (2) Villanova
CBS
3:10 p.m.
(10) Miami vs. (7) USC
truTV
4:15 p.m.
(11) Notre Dame vs. (6) Alabama
TNT
4:30 p.m.
(11) Virginia Tech vs. (6) Texas
TBS
6:50 p.m.
(13) Chattanooga vs. (4) Illinois
TNT
7:10 p.m.
(15) Cal St. Fullerton vs. (2) Duke
CBS
7:20 p.m.
(11) Iowa St. vs. (6) LSU
TBS
7:27 p.m.
(16) Wright St. vs. (1) Arizona
truTV
9:20 p.m.
(12) UAB vs. (5) Houston
TNT
9:40 p.m.
(10) Davidson vs. (7) Michigan St.
CBS
9:50 p.m.
(14) Colgate vs. (3) Wisconsin
TBS
9:57 p.m.
(9) TCU vs. (8) Seton Hall
truTV
Second round
Saturday, March 19
|12:10 p.m.
|(8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor
|CBS
|2:40 p.m.
|(9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas
|CBS
|5:15 p.m.
|(11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee
|CBS
|6:10 p.m.
|(12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence
|TNT
|7:10 p.m.
|(5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UCLA
|TBS
|7:45 p.m.
|(15) Saint Peter's vs. (7) Murray St.
|CBS
|8:40 p.m.
|(12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas
|TNT
|9:40 p.m.
|(9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga
|TBS
Sunday, March 20 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina; Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee; PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh; Viejas Arena -- San Diego
Sweet 16
Thursday, March 24 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco
Friday, March 25 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Elite Eight
Saturday, March 26 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
AT&T Center -- San Antonio; Chase Center -- San Francisco
Sunday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS)
United Center -- Chicago; Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
Final Four
Saturday, April 2 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
National Championship
Monday, April 4 -- 9 p.m. (TBS)
Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
NCAA TOURNAMENT RESULTS
First Four
Tuesday, March 15
(16) Texas Southern 76, (16) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67
(12) Indiana 66, (12) Wyoming 58
Wednesday, March 16
|(16) Wright St. 93, (16) Bryant 82
|(11) Notre Dame 89, (11) Rutgers 87, 2OT