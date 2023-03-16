The overall top-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide get their 2023 NCAA Tournament underway on Thursday when they take on the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders in a South Region first-round matchup in Birmingham, Ala. The Islanders (24-10, 14-4 Southland), who defeated Southeast Missouri State 75-71 in a First Four matchup on Tuesday, have won five games in a row, and 13 of 14. The Crimson Tide (29-5, 16-2 SEC), who have won seven of their last eight games, are coming off an 82-63 triumph over Texas A&M in Sunday's SEC title game. Alabama is making its 24th NCAA Tournament appearance and third in a row, while Texas A&M-CC is making its third appearance.

Tipoff from Legacy Arena at The BJCC is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Alabama leads the all-time series 1-0. The Crimson Tide are 24-point favorites in the latest Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 155.5.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC spread: Alabama -24

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC over/under: 155.5 points

Alabama vs. Texas A&M-CC money line: Alabama -25000, Texas A&M-CC +2550

BAMA: The Crimson Tide are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five neutral site games

TAMUCC: The Islanders are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games against a team with a winning straight-up record

Why Alabama can cover

The Crimson Tide are led by freshman forward Brandon Miller, who is coming off an impressive SEC Tournament. In the championship game win over Texas A&M, Miller scored 23 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and three steals, while recording four assists. He had 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in the semifinals against Missouri. He's had nine double-doubles on the year. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33.1 minutes.

Junior guard Mark Sears, a transfer from Ohio, has also been a difference-maker. In 34 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He is connecting on 40.4% of his field goals, including 34.9% from 3-point range, and 83.5% from the free-throw line. He has scored 10 or more points in 21 games, including a season-high 26 points in an 84-69 win at Arkansas on Jan. 11.

Why Texas A&M-CC can cover

Senior guard Trevian Tennyson powers the Islanders, and is coming off a 12-point performance in Tuesday's First Four win over Southeast Missouri State. He has reached double-figure scoring in 21 consecutive games. He scored a season-high 28 points in a 97-79 win over New Orleans on Jan. 14. In 33 games, including 32 starts, he is averaging 15.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is connecting on 44.3% of his field goals, including a blistering 41.2% from 3-point range.

Also helping lead the Islanders is senior forward Isaac Mushila. He registered his 13th double-double of the year with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the First Four victory on Tuesday. In 33 games, including 31 starts, Mushila is averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists. He scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds in an 83-75 win over Northwestern State on Feb. 25.

