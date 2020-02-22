Auburn student ejected after taunting Tennessee player, is banned from arena, faces disciplinary hearing
The unidentified student who yelled for an opposing player to 'go back to Uruguay' won't be welcome back at Auburn Arena
An Auburn student who yelled for Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi to "Go back to Uruguay! This is America!" on Saturday is now banned from Auburn Arena, according to AL.com. The student will also face a disciplinary hearing, according to the The Associated Press.
The student yelled the remark in the first half of No. 13 Auburn's 73-66 win over Tennessee and was escorted out of the arena after he was identified with the help of other fans.
"I was informed," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game. "I appreciate the way Auburn handled it. That's not who we are at all. This is an amazing campus with incredible students. We are diverse and we are welcoming. I've got nothing but respect for Santiago and his game. But that one person doesn't speak at all for the Auburn family."
Vescovi is a freshman mid-season enrollee from Montevideo, Uruguay who has stepped in as the team's starting point guard since a season-ending shoulder injury to senior Lamonte Turner. He finished with 10 points in Saturday's loss.
"Once they found out about it, they took care of it," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes told reporters. "Glad they did. Again, I haven't given any thought to it, but our administration told me that Auburn did what needed to be done and that is good by me."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
UCLA vs. Colorado: Preview, predictions
The Bruins already upset the Buffaloes once, and have a chance to do it again Saturday
-
Texas vs. Kansas State: Preview, picks
The Longhorns hope to play their way back into the NCAA Tournament bubble against the reeling...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish