Auburn student ejected after taunting Tennessee player, is banned from arena, faces disciplinary hearing

An Auburn student who yelled for Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi to "Go back to Uruguay! This is America!" on Saturday is now banned from Auburn Arena, according to AL.com. The student will also face a disciplinary hearing, according to the The Associated Press.

The student yelled the remark in the first half of No. 13 Auburn's 73-66 win over Tennessee and was escorted out of the arena after he was identified with the help of other fans.

"I was informed," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said after the game. "I appreciate the way Auburn handled it. That's not who we are at all. This is an amazing campus with incredible students. We are diverse and we are welcoming. I've got nothing but respect for Santiago and his game. But that one person doesn't speak at all for the Auburn family."

Vescovi is a freshman mid-season enrollee from Montevideo, Uruguay who has stepped in as the team's starting point guard since a season-ending shoulder injury to senior Lamonte Turner. He finished with 10 points in Saturday's loss.

"Once they found out about it, they took care of it," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes told reporters. "Glad they did. Again, I haven't given any thought to it, but our administration told me that Auburn did what needed to be done and that is good by me."