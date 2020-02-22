TENN
Auburn rallies past Vols; fan tossed for derogatory comment

  • AP
  • Feb 22, 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) The Auburn Tigers had an ugly performance for 25 minutes and an unfortunate incident involving a fan.

The final result was prettier for the 13th-ranked Tigers, who rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half to beat Tennessee 73-66 on Saturday behind Samir Doughty's 22 points.

''We'll celebrate this one,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''Having lost two in a row, I kind of felt like our backs were against the wall.''

The comeback wasn't the only hot topic after the game.

A student was ejected from the game after directing a derogatory comment toward Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi and will face a disciplinary hearing, an Auburn official said. The fan was heard on TV calling out, ''Go back to Uruguay! This is America!''

Pearl said he appreciated the way Auburn administrators handled it and stressed that ''one person doesn't speak at all for the Auburn family.''

''That's not who we are at all,'' Pearl said. ''This is an amazing campus with incredible students. We are diverse and we are welcoming. I've got nothing but respect for Santiago and his game.''

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes didn't know about the incident when asked about it at his postgame news conference, with a media relations official cutting off a reporter's question. Barnes addressed it after being told of the situation in the team's locker room.

''From what I've heard, once they found out about it, they took care of it,'' Barnes said. ''I'm glad they did. I haven't given any thought to it but our administration told me that Auburn did what needed to be done. And that's good by me.''

Auburn stopped a two-game skid. Led by Doughty's hot streak, the Tigers (23-4, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) scored 18 consecutive points to spark the comeback against the Volunteers (15-12, 7-7).

Jordan Bowden scored a career-high 28 points and six assists and made 3 of 4 3-pointers for the Vols. Vescovi, who was not made available to reporters, had 10 points.

The Vols rode a 13-2 run capped by Bowden's jumper to a 54-37 lead with 14:31 left. Then Auburn scored the next 18 points, including 10 by Doughty, to go ahead 55-54.

Devan Cambridge's 3-pointer with 1:38 left gave Auburn a 67-64 lead. The teams traded baskets after that before the Tigers forced a turnover.

McCormick and Doughty each hit two free throws in the final 23 seconds and Auburn scored the game's final six points.

Doughty scored 14 points in the second half and no other Auburn player reached double digits for the game. It was the Tigers' third straight game without star freshman Isaac Okoro (pulled right hamstring), and they lost the first two by double digits on the road.

Bowden had 17 points in the first half and was perfect from the field and free-throw line before halftime. He had been 7 of 35 from 3-point range (20%) over the last seven games.

It was a rematch of the SEC Tournament championship game, which Auburn won last season 84-64 on its way to the Final Four.

This time Pearl had a fiery halftime message to his players, though Doughty declined to share the particulars.

''I can't share anything he said,'' the guard said. ''He got on us, and we reacted but I can't really share what he said. But it got us motivated.

''He kicked everybody out of the locker room but the players. When it gets like that, we know how serious he is.''

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee flirted with its third win over a ranked opponent this season. The Vols committed 24 turnovers, including six during Auburn's big run, a recurring issue lately.

''It's like the same old record playing,'' Barnes said. ''Some of them were just ... ridiculous turnovers where you watch your team and it's like, `What are they not seeing out there?'''

Auburn pushed its home winning streak to 18 games after falling 85-73 at Missouri and 65-55 at Georgia. The Tigers have won four straight against Tennessee for only the second time (1997-99). They had 18 steals.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits Arkansas on Wednesday night.

Auburn hosts Mississippi on Tuesday night.

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
19:40   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
19:24   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
19:10   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
19:10   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:10 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-1
19:08   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Samir Doughty  
19:01 +3 Allen Flanigan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 0-4
18:35 +2 Santiago Vescovi made layup 2-4
18:35   Shooting foul on Samir Doughty  
18:35 +1 Santiago Vescovi made free throw 3-4
18:21 +2 J'Von McCormick made layup 3-6
17:57   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:48   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:43 +2 Austin Wiley made tip-in 3-8
17:34   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
17:18 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 5-8
17:06   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
17:00   Offensive foul on Anfernee McLemore  
17:00   Turnover on Anfernee McLemore  
16:43   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
16:34 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot 7-8
16:16   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
16:07 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 10-8
15:38   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
15:26   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
15:26   Commercial timeout called  
15:26 +1 Davonte Gaines made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
15:26 +1 Davonte Gaines made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
15:14   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
15:14 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws 12-9
15:14 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-10
14:44   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
14:35   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
14:30   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
14:14   Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy  
14:05   Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Austin Wiley  
13:57   Jaylin Williams missed layup  
13:56   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
13:56   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
13:56 +1 Austin Wiley made 1st of 2 free throws 12-11
13:56 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-12
13:41   Bad pass turnover on Davonte Gaines, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
13:35   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
13:33   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
13:31   Personal foul on Jaylin Williams  
13:17 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot 14-12
12:56   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
12:38   Shooting foul on Devan Cambridge  
12:38 +1 Jalen Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-12
12:38 +1 Jalen Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-12
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Devan Cambridge, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
12:24 +2 Jordan Bowden made dunk, assist by Santiago Vescovi 18-12
12:01   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
12:01 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 18-13
12:01 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-14
11:41   Traveling violation turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Danjel Purifoy, stolen by Olivier Nkamhoua  
11:04   Violation on Unknown  
11:02   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
10:44 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by Samir Doughty 18-16
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
10:08   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
9:56 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 21-16
9:26   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
9:08   Traveling violation turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
8:53 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anfernee McLemore 21-19
8:27   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
8:21   Offensive foul on Santiago Vescovi  
8:21   Turnover on Santiago Vescovi  
8:21   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tennessee  
8:21   Samir Doughty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:21 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
8:07   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
7:51   Davonte Gaines missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
7:49   Yves Pons missed free throw  
7:49   Yves Pons missed free throw  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
7:44   Yves Pons missed tip-in  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
7:42   Davonte Gaines missed jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
7:22   Bad pass turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Danjel Purifoy  
7:17 +2 Allen Flanigan made layup, assist by Danjel Purifoy 21-22
6:58 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 24-22
6:37   Anfernee McLemore missed layup, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
6:21   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:19   Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
6:14   Davonte Gaines missed jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
6:07   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
6:07 +1 Jamal Johnson made 1st of 3 free throws 24-23
6:07   Jamal Johnson missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
6:07 +1 Jamal Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-24
6:07 +1 Jamal Johnson made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-24
5:48 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Nkamhoua 27-24
5:20   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
5:16   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
5:16   Devan Cambridge missed free throw  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
4:56   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
4:54   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
4:50   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Offensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
4:46   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
4:46 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 3 free throws 28-24
4:46 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 3 free throws 29-24
4:46 +1 Jordan Bowden made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-24
4:36 +2 Jaylin Williams made jump shot 30-26
4:12   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
4:12 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 31-26
4:12 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-26
4:05 +2 Samir Doughty made layup, assist by Jaylin Williams 32-28
3:45 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 35-28
3:26   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
3:24   Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
3:18   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Jaylin Williams  
2:55   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Jalen Johnson  
2:37   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
2:31   Samir Doughty missed layup  
2:29   Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
2:27   Commercial timeout called  
2:23   Traveling violation turnover on Jaylin Williams  
1:59 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 37-28
1:45 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Wiley 37-31
1:26 +2 Jordan Bowden made hook shot 39-31
1:06   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
1:04   Offensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
53.0   Samir Doughty missed layup  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
48.0 +2 Jaylin Williams made dunk 39-33
31.0 +2 Davonte Gaines made layup, assist by Jordan Bowden 41-33
5.0   Bad pass turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Yves Pons  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TENN Volunteers 25
AUBURN Tigers 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Tennessee  
19:39   Jaylin Williams missed jump shot  
19:37   Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
19:34 +2 Jaylin Williams made dunk 41-35
19:26   Bad pass turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Jaylin Williams  
19:24   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
19:24   J'Von McCormick missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:24   J'Von McCormick missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
19:07 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 43-35
18:54   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
18:51 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made layup 45-35
18:42   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
18:24 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot, assist by Davonte Gaines 47-35
18:05   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
18:01   Backcourt turnover on Jaylin Williams  
17:59 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 50-35
17:45   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:41   Austin Wiley missed layup  
17:39   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
17:38   Personal foul on Davonte Gaines  
17:35 +2 Austin Wiley made jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 50-37
17:25   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
17:22   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
17:17   Personal foul on Jamal Johnson  
17:01   John Fulkerson missed layup  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
16:44   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:21   Bad pass turnover on Danjel Purifoy  
16:02   Personal foul on Jaylin Williams  
16:00 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Jordan Bowden 52-37
15:42   Austin Wiley missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
15:12   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
15:05   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Austin Wiley  
15:02   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
15:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:47   Samir Doughty missed layup, blocked by Jalen Johnson  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
14:31 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot 54-37
14:27   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
14:17 +2 Jaylin Williams made jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 54-39
13:55   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
13:41   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Johnson, stolen by Allen Flanigan  
13:31   Samir Doughty missed layup  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Jaylin Williams  
13:03 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylin Williams 54-42
12:39   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
12:35   Backcourt turnover on John Fulkerson  
12:19   Jaylin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
11:51   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Anfernee McLemore  
11:42   Samir Doughty missed layup  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
11:35 +2 Anfernee McLemore made layup 54-44
11:22   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
11:04 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 54-47
10:46   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
10:42   Jumpball received by Auburn  
10:42   Commercial timeout called  
10:35 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 54-49
10:09   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
9:40   Danjel Purifoy missed jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
9:37   Shooting foul on Davonte Gaines  
9:37 +1 Anfernee McLemore made 1st of 2 free throws 54-50
9:37   Anfernee McLemore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:37   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
9:26   Turnover on Tennessee  
9:04 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 54-52
8:38   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
8:18   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
8:07 +3 Devan Cambridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 54-55
7:33   Jordan Bowden missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley  
7:31   Offensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
7:24 +2 Jalen Johnson made jump shot 56-55
7:06 +2 Samir Doughty made layup 56-57
7:06   Commercial timeout called  
6:49   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
6:25   Austin Wiley missed layup  
6:23   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
6:00   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
6:00 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 57-57
6:00 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-57
5:48