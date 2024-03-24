For the past few weeks, the high-major coaching carousel was waiting on where Dusty May would land. On Saturday night, the decision came in — to the surprise of some in college basketball. May is off to Michigan, choosing the Wolverines over Louisville and Vanderbilt, and he accepted a five-year deal that will pay him $3.75 million on average over the life of the contract.
With Michigan off the board, it joins DePaul and Ohio State as the high-major schools that have filled their coaching vacancies. The ones that remain on the clock: Louisville, Oklahoma State, Stanford, Vanderbilt, Washington and West Virginia. I have updated information on those openings in the capsules below.
As all this happens, the transfer portal continues to add names and climb above 600 players. It brings urgency to all the jobs that are still open. I expect at least two of those jobs to fill by Monday. And more will join, depending on the results of Sunday's NCAA Tournament games. One example: Utah State coach Danny Sprinkle is a target at Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Washington. Should Utah State upset Purdue, it could throw a wrench into things.
As the NCAA Tournament wraps up, we're closing in on nearly 50 job flips. Here is the latest. We're going to get noisier in the next 24 hours, 100% guaranteed.
Major-conference changes
|Out: Tony Stubblefield | In: Chris Holtmann
DePaul sacked Stubblefield on Jan. 22. This is the worst-performing program in a high-major conference this century, but someone has to eventually win here ... right? This year marked the school's 20th consecutive season missing the NCAA Tournament. With Holtmann coming in, DePaul has a window to finally improve its standing in the Big East. But it will not be easy. Holtmann is taking a risk in accepting this job, and he knows it. Holtmann is on a six-year deal and, per sources, he had every contract request/stipulation met. It's a best-case scenario for the Blue Demons.
|Out: Kenny Payne
To no one's surprise, Louisville cut ties with Payne after two disastrous seasons. Payne was 12-52 in the worst back-to-back seasons in the program's history. It was near-impossible to think Louisville could have been as bad as it's displayed the past two seasons. Many assumed Dusty May would pick Louisville, but instead, he's a Michigan man. So now, Louisville's search goes in a new direction. Three names who are involved: Seton Hall's Shaheen Holloway, USF's Amir Abdur-Rahim and Charleston's Pat Kelsey. I expect others to be heavily involved as well, and I don't believe Louisville will have a decision on its next coach in the next 48 hours, minimally.
|Out: Juwan Howard | In: Dusty May
Howard would have been able to hold on to the job if Michigan had been 13-19 instead of 8-24. If it was 7-13 in the Big Ten instead of 3-17. In comes May, and it's a major shift. The Wolverines bring in a guy with a squeaky-clean image who built FAU into a viable mid-major; the Owls were irrelevant and almost always under .500 on an annual basis prior to his arrival. May is making a jump, but this is no sure thing; he was the hottest name on the carousel this season. Michigan finished last in the Big Ten and will have a major roster flip. It's ahead of the race in the portal because it beat a lot of other power-conference programs to fill the job.
|Out: Chris Holtmann In: Jake Diebler
Diebler did a better-than-admirable job as the interim coach after Holtmann's firing on Valentine's Day, and as a result had the interim tag removed. Diebler, 37, is a Valparaiso graduate who has worked at Ohio State since 2019. He led the Buckeyes to a 6-2 record featuring victories over Purdue and Nebraska while also doing enough to convince his bosses he's worthy of running one of the 20 best programs in the sport without any previous head-coaching experience. OSU beat Cornell Tuesday night in the NIT and will face Virginia Tech on Saturday. Diebler's deal is for five years and starts at $2.5 million annually.
|Out: Mike Boynton Jr.
Boynton lasted seven seasons and made one NCAA Tournament. AD Chad Weiberg surprised some by making the move at a time when the school has to rally around $15 million to pay off Boynton, hire a new staff and try to fundraise close to $2 million in NIL. This job is falling lower in the pecking order, though I've been told Weiberg has been able to be aggressive in his offers to a few candidates. I've heard everyone from Kyle Smith to Buzz Williams to Darian DeVries to Mark Byington to Ronald Nored to Amir Abdur-Rahim involved here. My guess is it will fill after West Virginia fills.
|Out: Rob Lanier
With SMU moving from the American Athletic Conference to the ACC in a few months, this job now qualifies as high-major. In a stunner, SMU fired Rob Lanier after two seasons — and coming off a 20-13 campaign, including an NIT appearance. SMU is headed to the ACC this summer; the firing by AD Rick Hart has been lampooned by many around the sport in the ensuing hours since it happened. The belief is that SMU will be able to reel in a bigger name to match with its conference upgrade. We'll see. Initial speculation has Will Wade and Steve Lutz as targets. What's undeniable: SMU is an odd fit in the ACC, completely geographically isolated, and not that appealing in its current state to a lot of coaches who will be contacted. Still, the money will exceed north of $3 million annually and it is going be competitive in NIL.
|Out: Jerod Haase
Stanford was a job that many thought should have opened two years ago. It didn't, so here we are. Haase is a good man and he'll be welcomed on many a staff for his acumen and temperament. Now the Cardinal has to bring on someone who can navigate the move to the ACC. Not easy. Washington State coach Kyle Smith, Colgate coach Matt Langel, Yale coach James Jones and Princeton coach Mitch Henderson are my top choices the school should target. I expect the job to get filled by Monday morning on the West Coast at the latest. The job is extremely tough at the power-conference level in 2024, particularly given Stanford has the odd-bedfellow arrangement in the ACC starting this year.
|Out: Jerry Stackhouse
Vanderbilt fired Stackhouse after a 9-23 season and five years on the job. Sources told me his buyout is well north of $15 million. This has been something of an odd search, but one key detail: Vandy was waiting on Dusty May. It was unlikely it would land him, and so with that piece now done, the targets seem to be Danny Sprinkle, Amir Abdur-Rahim, Chris Mack and Kyle Smith. I was told this one might not fill until the end of this week, given the timeline the athletic director is wanting to work on.
|Out: Mike Hopkins
There's a lot of noise around Danny Sprinkle's candidacy at this job, but we'll see. Washington State coach Kyle Smith is also a rumored target, but would UW hire a Wazzu guy? What about BYU's Mark Pope? He and Boise State's Leon Rice also make sense as candidates. The school also lost its AD to Nebraska. Some think Washington has sleeping-giant potential. Others believe this school is fated to be just another high-major caught in an 18-school Big Ten with limited upside. Washington's fertile recruiting territory in Seattle helps, in addition to significant NIL support that will align with the school's move to the Big Ten later this year.
|Out: Josh Eilert
Josh Eilert won the interim job last summer, but after losing key pieces to the transfer portal, he was relieved of his duties at season's end. An interesting job opening in a faraway footprint in the Big 12, but with a passionate fanbase. Athletic director Wren Baker has taken some swings on a few sitting head coaches who have passed, and at least one who is still considering the option, but this search will be a tight one. Fit is paramount. It feels like Darian DeVries is the leader, with James Madison's Mark Byington and Colorado State's Niko Medved not that far behind.
Non-Big Six changes
|1
|Out: Jared Grasso | In: Phil Martelli Jr.
Martelli won the full-time job near the beginning of the season. Bryant's big win came in November at FAU. The 19-12 Bulldogs finished third in the America East.
|2
|Out: John Smith
Smith only managed 30 wins in five seasons. This is a bottom-tier Big West job.
|3
|Out: Reggie Witherspoon
The Golden Griffins severed from Witherspoon after eight seasons. The program hasn't danced since 1996 and, before that, 1957.
|4
|Out: Anthony Boone
The Bears went 9-23 in Boone's fourth and final season and did not qualify for the ASUN Tournament. This program has been D-I since 2006 and not yet qualified for an NCAA Tournament. This job is expected to fill by the end of the weekend.
|5
|Out: Barclay Radebaugh | In: Saah Nimley
The Buccaneers stuck by Nimley, who was promoted to full-time after a 10-19 season and following the retirement of Radebaugh, who spent the past 18 seasons leading the program. The Bucs haven't danced since 1997.
|6
|Out: Cliff Ellis | In: Justin Gray
When Bob Huggins resigned, Ellis became the winningest active coach in the game ... then he opted to retire in December. This line from Coastal Carolina's press release puts his underrated 49-year career into perspective: "With 831 career NCAA victories, Ellis ranks ninth in Division I men's basketball history in wins, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Huggins, Jim Calhoun, Roy Williams, Bob Knight, Dean Smith and Adolph Rupp." As for Gray, he comes over via Western Carolina, where he went 51-47 in three seasons at a top-two tough job in the SoCon.
|7
|Out: Brian Earl
The Big Red job has come open after Earl took the William & Mary job following eight seasons in Ithaca, New York. There's an obvious move here: promote alum/associate head coach Jon Jaques from within.
|8
|Out: Mike Davis
The Titans went 1-31, the worst win percentage in D-I. The lone win? IUPUI, which also fired its coach. Davis lasted six seasons but never won more than 14 games.
|9
|Out: Keith Dambrot
Dambrot announced he will retire following the conclusion of the team's run through the NCAA Tournament. Dambrot led the Dukes to their first Atlantic 10 title since 1977 thanks to four wins in four days, culminating in a 57-51 victory over VCU in the A-10 title game. Dambrot is perhaps best-known for coaching NBA superstar LeBron James when he was at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School from 1998-2001.
|10
|Out: Jay Young | In: Chris Casey
Young stepped down in October under mysterious circumstances that were never clarified by the university. Chris Casey became interim coach and did a good job under duress. He was officially promoted earlier this week. The Stags are 20-11 and a contender to win the MAAC auto bid.
|11
|Out: Justin Hutson
This one publicly/officially came open shortly after the Bulldogs lost to Utah State in Thursday's MW quarterfinals. Hutson's contract expired and he moves on after six seasons. It's a tough job comparatively to the rest of the league right now.
|12
|Out: Robert McCullum
The Rattlers decided not to renew McCullum's contract after going 67-133 in seven seasons in the SWAC. The school last made the NCAAs in 2007.
|13
|Out: Tim Craft
The Bulldogs are on the clock after Tim Craft was courted away by Western Carolina.
|14
|Out: Buck Joyner | In: Ivan Thomas
After 15 years, a change comes at Hampton, which made three NCAAs under Joyner, the most recent in 2016. The Pirates won nine games this season, their second in the CAA after moving up from the Big South. Thomas is getting the nod and coming over from Georgetown, as he was a longtime assistant under Ed Cooley.
|15
|Out: Ron Cottrell
A major changing of the guard in the Southland Conference. Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) has been led by Cottrell since 1990, when the program was revived as an NAIA school. It went D-I in 2008. Cottrell spent 33 seasons with the program and won 524 games.
|16
|Out: Matt Crenshaw
Crenshaw managed just 14 wins in three seasons, but this is a cellar job in the Horizon League that is years away from being remotely viable in that conference.
|17
|Out: Dan Monson
What a story this one is. Monson has coached The Beach since 2007, but he told CBS Sports the break was mutual and that he initiated the split. "I asked for a meeting today. I am not ready to retire if I can find the right fit — but after 17 years the program needs a new voice and I need a new challenge." Monson then went out and took the Big West auto bid and will try to avoid coaching his last game on Thursday vs. 2-seed Arizona in the West Region.
|18
|Out: Tavaras Hardy
After six seasons and a 66-110 record, Hardy resigned on Friday. The Greyhounds hit a nadir this season under Hardy, finishing 7-25.
|19
|Out: Greg Gary | In: Ryan Ridder
Gary, a former Purdue assistant, coached the Bears for five seasons but hovered around .500 each year in the SoCon, where it's yet to have a 20-win season since leaving the ASUN in 2014. Ridder was hired away from UT Martin.
|20
|Out: Dana Ford
This one was no surprise. Ford lasted six seasons but never broke out of the Missouri Valley to make the NCAAs. The school last made the Big Dance in 1999. THE name to watch for here is Ben McCollum, the coach at D-II Northwest Missouri State who's won four national championships there and has turned out multiple previous D-I coaching opportunities in the past three years.
|21
|Out: Jeff Jones | In: Mike Jones
Jones retired in late February, though he had not been coaching since December due to multiple health issues. ODU wasted little time and hired the hotly rumored replacement. Mike Jones, an assistant at Maryland, has longstanding D.C. area ties after a 19-year tenure coaching DeMatha High School. He's also an ODU alum. An easy choice.
|22
|Out: Leonard Perry
This was was expected for months. Perry replaced Damon Stoudamire and won 29 games in three seasons. This is regarded as the worst job in the WCC. The Tigers will hope to land a young, aggressive assistant from the high-major ranks.
|23
|Out: Lorenzo Romar
Another West Coast Conference job is open. Romar coached in obscurity for six years and went 117-156. Few campuses have better living than this one, so even despite not making an NCAA Tournament in 22 years, this job will attract some talent. Eastern Washington coach David Riley is circulating heavily around this job; sometimes that can be a smokescreen for another candidate.
|24
|Out: Scott Pera
Rice sacked Pera after seven seasons in Houston, the high point being 2022-23, when the Owls went 19-16. Early names for this job include Longwood coach Griff Aldrich, former Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, Florida assistant Carlin Hartman and Xavier assistant Adam Cohen.
|25
|Out: Travis Ford
SLU sacked Ford moments after the team's season ended in the A-10 Tournament. He was there eight seasons and went to one NCAA Tournament. Many in the business believe this program has been an underachiever vs. its potential for decades. Names involved here include Josh Schertz, Blake Ahearn and Chris Mack.
|26
|Out: Carm Maciariello
The Saints fired Maciariello, doing so following a 4-28 season that results in the the program finishing 357th out of 362 teams at KenPom. But: He was above .500 in his first four seasons. Tough business, especially considering he may well have taken the Saints to the NCAAs in 2020 had there been a tournament. Since 1997-87, the average Siena coach has lasted 3.9 seasons at that school.
|27
|Out: Bryan Mullins
Noise increased in the past month that Mullins could be coaching for his job in March. After falling to UIC in the first round of the Missouri Valley Tournament, that proved true. The SIU alum is out after five seasons and an 86-68 record, but no NCAA Tournament appearances. Who's getting this one? Some interesting names have been floated. It's a solid MVC gig.
|28
|Out: Ryan Ridder
Ridder was at UT Martin for the past three seasons, but per multiple reports, he's left for the vacant Mercer job. The Skyhawks will be on their fifth coach in 10 seasons.
|29
|Out: Luke Yaklich
Yaklich, who had a stout rep as a defensive tactician when he was hired, is out after four seasons and a 47-70 record. The Flames made the jump from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in Yaklich's third year but went 8-32 in league play after transitioning. The program was a victim the past two years in the transfer portal cycle. The school should finish up its search by the weekend.
|30
|Out: Steve Henson
The Roadrunners are now on the market one year into their AAC residency. The program last made the NCAAs in 2011.
|31
|Out: Matt Figger
Figger is out at UTRGV after going 29-65 in three seasons. The Vaqueros were 6-25 this season. This was a quick hook, but it comes just as the program has decided to leave the WAC for the Southland after 11 seasons.
|32
|Out: Justin Gray | In: Tim Craft
Job openings create myriad domino effects every year, which is exactly what happened here. Gray left for Coastal Carolina, leading to a change at Western Carolina. Tim Craft comes over after 11 seasons running Gardner Webb.
|33
|Out Dane Fischer | In: Brian Earl
Fischer went 55-90 overall as William & Mary's coach. He's replaced by Earl, who went 96-103 in eight seasons at Cornell.