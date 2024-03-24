Out: Jared Grasso | In: Phil Martelli Jr.

Martelli won the full-time job near the beginning of the season. Bryant's big win came in November at FAU. The 19-12 Bulldogs finished third in the America East.

Out: John Smith

Smith only managed 30 wins in five seasons. This is a bottom-tier Big West job.

Out: Reggie Witherspoon

The Golden Griffins severed from Witherspoon after eight seasons. The program hasn't danced since 1996 and, before that, 1957.

Out: Anthony Boone

The Bears went 9-23 in Boone's fourth and final season and did not qualify for the ASUN Tournament. This program has been D-I since 2006 and not yet qualified for an NCAA Tournament. This job is expected to fill by the end of the weekend.

Out: Barclay Radebaugh | In: Saah Nimley

The Buccaneers stuck by Nimley, who was promoted to full-time after a 10-19 season and following the retirement of Radebaugh, who spent the past 18 seasons leading the program. The Bucs haven't danced since 1997.

Out: Cliff Ellis | In: Justin Gray

When Bob Huggins resigned, Ellis became the winningest active coach in the game ... then he opted to retire in December. This line from Coastal Carolina's press release puts his underrated 49-year career into perspective: "With 831 career NCAA victories, Ellis ranks ninth in Division I men's basketball history in wins, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim, Bob Huggins, Jim Calhoun, Roy Williams, Bob Knight, Dean Smith and Adolph Rupp." As for Gray, he comes over via Western Carolina, where he went 51-47 in three seasons at a top-two tough job in the SoCon.

Out: Brian Earl

The Big Red job has come open after Earl took the William & Mary job following eight seasons in Ithaca, New York. There's an obvious move here: promote alum/associate head coach Jon Jaques from within.

Out: Mike Davis

The Titans went 1-31, the worst win percentage in D-I. The lone win? IUPUI, which also fired its coach. Davis lasted six seasons but never won more than 14 games.

Out: Keith Dambrot

Dambrot announced he will retire following the conclusion of the team's run through the NCAA Tournament. Dambrot led the Dukes to their first Atlantic 10 title since 1977 thanks to four wins in four days, culminating in a 57-51 victory over VCU in the A-10 title game. Dambrot is perhaps best-known for coaching NBA superstar LeBron James when he was at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School from 1998-2001.

Out: Jay Young | In: Chris Casey

Young stepped down in October under mysterious circumstances that were never clarified by the university. Chris Casey became interim coach and did a good job under duress. He was officially promoted earlier this week. The Stags are 20-11 and a contender to win the MAAC auto bid.

Out: Justin Hutson

This one publicly/officially came open shortly after the Bulldogs lost to Utah State in Thursday's MW quarterfinals. Hutson's contract expired and he moves on after six seasons. It's a tough job comparatively to the rest of the league right now.

Out: Robert McCullum

The Rattlers decided not to renew McCullum's contract after going 67-133 in seven seasons in the SWAC. The school last made the NCAAs in 2007.

Out: Tim Craft

The Bulldogs are on the clock after Tim Craft was courted away by Western Carolina.

Out: Buck Joyner | In: Ivan Thomas

After 15 years, a change comes at Hampton, which made three NCAAs under Joyner, the most recent in 2016. The Pirates won nine games this season, their second in the CAA after moving up from the Big South. Thomas is getting the nod and coming over from Georgetown, as he was a longtime assistant under Ed Cooley.

Out: Ron Cottrell

A major changing of the guard in the Southland Conference. Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist) has been led by Cottrell since 1990, when the program was revived as an NAIA school. It went D-I in 2008. Cottrell spent 33 seasons with the program and won 524 games.

Out: Matt Crenshaw

Crenshaw managed just 14 wins in three seasons, but this is a cellar job in the Horizon League that is years away from being remotely viable in that conference.

Out: Dan Monson

What a story this one is. Monson has coached The Beach since 2007, but he told CBS Sports the break was mutual and that he initiated the split. "I asked for a meeting today. I am not ready to retire if I can find the right fit — but after 17 years the program needs a new voice and I need a new challenge." Monson then went out and took the Big West auto bid and will try to avoid coaching his last game on Thursday vs. 2-seed Arizona in the West Region.

Out: Tavaras Hardy

After six seasons and a 66-110 record, Hardy resigned on Friday. The Greyhounds hit a nadir this season under Hardy, finishing 7-25.

Out: Greg Gary | In: Ryan Ridder

Gary, a former Purdue assistant, coached the Bears for five seasons but hovered around .500 each year in the SoCon, where it's yet to have a 20-win season since leaving the ASUN in 2014. Ridder was hired away from UT Martin.

Out: Dana Ford

This one was no surprise. Ford lasted six seasons but never broke out of the Missouri Valley to make the NCAAs. The school last made the Big Dance in 1999. THE name to watch for here is Ben McCollum, the coach at D-II Northwest Missouri State who's won four national championships there and has turned out multiple previous D-I coaching opportunities in the past three years.

Out: Jeff Jones | In: Mike Jones

Jones retired in late February, though he had not been coaching since December due to multiple health issues. ODU wasted little time and hired the hotly rumored replacement. Mike Jones, an assistant at Maryland, has longstanding D.C. area ties after a 19-year tenure coaching DeMatha High School. He's also an ODU alum. An easy choice.

Out: Leonard Perry

This was was expected for months. Perry replaced Damon Stoudamire and won 29 games in three seasons. This is regarded as the worst job in the WCC. The Tigers will hope to land a young, aggressive assistant from the high-major ranks.

Out: Lorenzo Romar

Another West Coast Conference job is open. Romar coached in obscurity for six years and went 117-156. Few campuses have better living than this one, so even despite not making an NCAA Tournament in 22 years, this job will attract some talent. Eastern Washington coach David Riley is circulating heavily around this job; sometimes that can be a smokescreen for another candidate.

Out: Scott Pera

Rice sacked Pera after seven seasons in Houston, the high point being 2022-23, when the Owls went 19-16. Early names for this job include Longwood coach Griff Aldrich, former Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, Florida assistant Carlin Hartman and Xavier assistant Adam Cohen.

Out: Travis Ford

SLU sacked Ford moments after the team's season ended in the A-10 Tournament. He was there eight seasons and went to one NCAA Tournament. Many in the business believe this program has been an underachiever vs. its potential for decades. Names involved here include Josh Schertz, Blake Ahearn and Chris Mack.

Out: Carm Maciariello

The Saints fired Maciariello, doing so following a 4-28 season that results in the the program finishing 357th out of 362 teams at KenPom. But: He was above .500 in his first four seasons. Tough business, especially considering he may well have taken the Saints to the NCAAs in 2020 had there been a tournament. Since 1997-87, the average Siena coach has lasted 3.9 seasons at that school.

Out: Bryan Mullins

Noise increased in the past month that Mullins could be coaching for his job in March. After falling to UIC in the first round of the Missouri Valley Tournament, that proved true. The SIU alum is out after five seasons and an 86-68 record, but no NCAA Tournament appearances. Who's getting this one? Some interesting names have been floated. It's a solid MVC gig.

Out: Ryan Ridder

Ridder was at UT Martin for the past three seasons, but per multiple reports, he's left for the vacant Mercer job. The Skyhawks will be on their fifth coach in 10 seasons.

Out: Luke Yaklich

Yaklich, who had a stout rep as a defensive tactician when he was hired, is out after four seasons and a 47-70 record. The Flames made the jump from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley in Yaklich's third year but went 8-32 in league play after transitioning. The program was a victim the past two years in the transfer portal cycle. The school should finish up its search by the weekend.

Out: Steve Henson

The Roadrunners are now on the market one year into their AAC residency. The program last made the NCAAs in 2011.

Out: Matt Figger

Figger is out at UTRGV after going 29-65 in three seasons. The Vaqueros were 6-25 this season. This was a quick hook, but it comes just as the program has decided to leave the WAC for the Southland after 11 seasons.

Out: Justin Gray | In: Tim Craft

Job openings create myriad domino effects every year, which is exactly what happened here. Gray left for Coastal Carolina, leading to a change at Western Carolina. Tim Craft comes over after 11 seasons running Gardner Webb.