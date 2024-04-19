Four-star combo guard Justin Pippen, the son of NBA Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame player Scottie Pippen, announced his commitment to Michigan on Friday during a ceremony broadcast on the 247Sports YouTube channel. He chose the Wolverines over fellow finalists Florida, Stanford, Cal, and Texas A&M.

A product of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, Pippen ranks as the No. 62 overall player and the No. 9 combo guard in the 2025 cycle. Pippen is the first high school or transfer portal commit for new Michigan coach Dusty May, who left his post at FAU to succeed former coach Juwan Howard.

Pippen also marks the highest-ranked high school recruit in the 247Sports database that May has landed in his coaching career. May recruit three-star guard Elijah Elliott to FAU from the 2024 recruiting cycle before leaving for Michigan.

Pippen has been a late riser in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He debuted in the 247Sports rankings last fall as the No. 191 overall player in his class and has rocketed up the rankings since. Justin's older brother, Scotty, played three seasons at Vanderbilt from 2019-22 before heading to the NBA.

"He's grown nearly two inches in the last eight months while also continuing to improve and expand his skillset both as a scorer and playmaker," 247Sports National Basketball Analyst Travis Branham wrote. "Pippen is a naturally talented guard with instincts for the game. He is very comfortable with the ball in his hands to score from all three levels and also set the tables for those around him. As he continues to grow and fill out his frame, Pippen can become a highly impactful high major guard, much like his brother did at Vanderbilt before him."