The Colorado Buffaloes will try to get out of their losing funk when they face the Colorado State Rams in a rivalry matchup on Thursday night. Colorado has lost three of its last four games, with its most recent outing being a 73-63 setback at Washington on Sunday. Colorado State had its two-game winning streak snapped in an 88-83 setback against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Buffaloes are favored by 4 points in the latest Colorado vs. Colorado State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 143.

Colorado vs. Colorado State spread: Colorado -4

Colorado vs. Colorado State over/under: 143 points

Colorado vs. Colorado State money line: Colorado -170, Colorado State +145

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado has been much better at home than on the road this season, going 2-1 in its three home games, with the lone loss coming by one point against Arizona State last Thursday. The Buffaloes also beat then-No. 11 Tennessee in a neutral-site contest in mid-November, which is still the only loss that the Vols have suffered. Sophomore guard KJ Simpson leads Colorado with 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Junior forward Tristan da Silva is averaging 12.0 points and 4.2 rebounds, while junior guard J'Vonne Hadley is adding 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. They are facing a Colorado State team that is coming off an atrocious performance, losing to Northern Colorado as a 15.5-point favorite on Saturday. The Rams have only covered the spread four times in their last 13 games, and Colorado has covered in 14 of the last 20 meetings between these rivals.

Why Colorado State can cover

Colorado State is coming off a disappointing loss to Northern Colorado, but it had won and covered the spread in its previous two games against Mississippi Valley State and LMU. The Rams were originally supposed to be without star guard Isaiah Stevens until January due to a foot injury, but he has made an early return. He is a three-time All-Mountain West player, and he played in this rivalry when these teams met in 2019.

Stevens leads Colorado State with 16.5 points per game through his first two contests, and he should continue to improve as the season progresses. Senior guard John Tonje is averaging 15.0 points and 6.1 rebounds, while senior forward Patrick Cartier (12.0) and junior guard Isaiah Rivera (11.9) are both in double figures as well. They are an experienced team that is prepared for this type of road game, and Colorado has only covered the spread once in its last six games.

