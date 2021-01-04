Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will miss the Blue Devils' ACC matchup on Wednesday against Boston College as he continues to quarantine due to contact tracing. Krzyzewski was deemed a close contact to an individual last week who tested positive, but he himself has continued to test negative after his exposure.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will assume head coaching responsibilities in his absence, though Krzyzewski said Monday in the ACC's weekly conference call that he remains intimately involved with game prep.

Krzyzewski was expected to miss Duke's road game on Saturday against Florida State after being deemed a close contact to someone who tested positive for the virus, but that game was called off in the final hour after Florida State's program had issues with COVID-19 that forced the game into postponement.

It's unclear if he will be cleared for Duke's following game against Wake Forest, scheduled for Jan. 9. Because he was a close contact, the expectation is that he will be withheld from competition and practices for 10 days, which would be pushing the timeline after first being deemed a close contact on Jan. 1.

The Blue Devils are 3-2 on the season and coming off a turbulent nonconference slate that Duke ultimately opted to call off early; it also chose not to reschedule previously-postponed games, opting instead to send players home over the Christmas holiday. They have a two-game home stand against Boston College and Wake Forest this week, which will mark the first time they have played since Dec. 16.