T-Mobile Center hosts a pair of Midwest Region semifinal matchups of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday evening. Two conference champions meet when the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars take on the No. 5 seed Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes in the first game of the evening's doubleheader. Houston is 33-3 overall under Kelvin Sampson, including wins over Northern Kentucky and Auburn to advance. Miami is 27-7 overall under Jim Larranaga, knocking off Drake and Indiana to reach the Sweet 16.

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cougars as 7.5-point favorites for this 7:15 p.m. ET on CBS. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 138.5 in the latest Miami vs. Houston odds.

Miami vs. Houston spread: Houston -7.5

Miami vs. Houston over/under: 138.5 points

Miami vs. Houston money line: Houston -325, Miami +250

MIA: The Hurricanes are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

HOU: The Cougars are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Miami can cover

Miami's offense is highly potent, including impressive balance. The Hurricanes have four players averaging at least 13 points per game this season, led by ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong. He is averaging 16.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season, including 27 points and eight rebounds in the second round win over Indiana. In the frontcourt, Norchad Omier is averaging 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while shooting 58% from the field, and Omier has 31 rebounds in two NCAA Tournament games.

As a team, Miami is in the top 10 of the country in scoring more than 1.14 points per possession, and the team's shooting efficiency is excellent. Miami is making 77.4% of free throw attempts, 54.1% of 2-point attempts, and 36.8% of 3-point attempts this season, and the Hurricanes generate 14.6 assists per game. Miami is also committing a turnover on only 16.3% of possessions while securing more than 32% of missed shots on the offensive glass.

Why Houston can cover

Houston is clearly the better defensive team in this matchup. On one end, Miami is below the national average in shooting efficiency allowed, as opponents convert 44.7% of field goal attempts and well over 51% of 2-point attempts. The Hurricanes also give up 14.2 assists per game and block only 8.6% of shot attempts. In contrast, Houston is leading the country in shooting efficiency allowed, as opponents make only 36.1% of field goal attempts, 42.9% of 2-point attempts and 27.4% of 3-point attempts against the Cougars.

Houston is in the top four of the country in points allowed per game (56.6) and points allowed per possession (0.876), making opponents uncomfortable at every turn. The Cougars force a turnover on 21.5% of defensive possessions, including a steal on more than 12% of trips. Houston also leads the country with a 16.8% block rate, and opponents average only 10.0 assists against the Cougars this season.

