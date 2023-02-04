The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will try to build on their best start in program history when they face the No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. Purdue is riding a nine-game winning streak and is a heavy favorite to win the Big Ten this season. Indiana had its five-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Maryland on Tuesday, and it is in need of a resume-building win.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The latest Indiana vs. Purdue odds from Caesars Sportsbook list this game as a pick'em, while the over/under is set at 139.

Indiana vs. Purdue spread: Pick'em

Indiana vs. Purdue over/under: 139 points

Indiana vs. Purdue money line: Indiana -110, Purdue -110

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana is one of the few teams in the conference that has enough height to bother Purdue in the paint, which makes this a difficult matchup for the Boilermakers. The Hoosiers have won five of their last six games and are 11-1 in their 12 home games this season. Their most recent contest at Assembly Hall came last Saturday when they rolled to an 86-70 win over Ohio State as 5-point favorites.

Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers to score 20 of his 24 points in the first half of the win over the Buckeyes. He has been the team's second-leading scorer behind junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 19.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Purdue has not been as impressive away from home this season, with four of its last six road games having been decided by five points or less.

Why Purdue can cover

Purdue has been the best team in college basketball this season, which makes it difficult to justify the Boilermakers being considered even on Saturday afternoon. They are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Michigan State and Penn State, cruising to an 80-60 win over the Nittany Lions as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday. Forward Mason Gillis knocked down an arena record nine 3-pointers to finish with a career-high 29 points.

The Boilermakers connected on a season-best 14 3-pointers, winning their ninth consecutive game. Big man Zach Edey scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his 18th double-double of the season. He is a -1000 favorite to win the Wooden Award this season, averaging 22.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game for the unanimous No. 1 team in college basketball.

