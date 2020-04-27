Kansas basketball coach Bill Self, football coach Les Miles taking pay cuts amid COVID-19 crisis
Kansas coaches have joined the line of those taking pay cuts amid the COVID-19 crisis
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and football coach Les Miles joined the flood of major college coaches taking pay cuts amid the COVID-19 crisis on Monday when Kansas announced its top two coaches and Athletic Director Jeff Long will take 10% salary reduction for the next six months.
The top earners in the Kansas athletic department are the latest in a line of well-known coaches at major conference schools to accept salary reductions amid the financial uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, joining Syracuse and Colorado among the most recent schools to take the step.
"KU has been home to us for 17 years, and been very good to our family," Self said in a statement. "During our tenure we've had our ups and downs, but these turbulent times are unprecedented and the immediate future is unknown. I, like others, will be returning 10 percent of my salary to help bridge the financial gap in our athletic department. These times are serious, but temporary, and it's everyone's hope that we can return to a safe and prosperous time soon. I have no doubt that Allen Fieldhouse is going to be the loudest it's ever been when we all get together again, and I can't wait. Let's all stay positive. Rock Chalk."
Combined, the salary reductions of the three at Kansas are expected to save "nearly $500,000" over the next six months, according to the university statement.
Long left open the possibility for more salary cuts as he offered his support for the pay cut in Monday's announcement.
"We continue to evaluate what our future needs are to determine whether there will be additional salary cuts among Kansas Athletics staff for fiscal year 2021," Long said.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 Zags sweat it out
The Zags are No. 1 for now, but Filip Petrusev, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi are all testing...
-
Winners, losers of NBA Draft deadline
Arizona, Kentucky and Memphis were among the big losers at Sunday's deadline
-
Tulane's Hightower charged with murder
Hightower, a former Georgia player, has been dismissed from the Tulane program
-
College basketball coaching changes
Get the latest updates on on this season's college basketball's coaching changes
-
Danny Manning fired at Wake Forest
Wake Forest became the first major-conference team to have a coaching search in this year's...
-
NCAA hoops gets new scheduling rules
The new rules are subject to a final review from the NCAA Board of Directors
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
There will be no March Madness this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament canceled
The Big 12 was one of many conferences to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday