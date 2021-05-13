Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson, a former five-star guard in the Class of 2020, announced on Thursday he has committed to Oklahoma State. Thompson was the No. 21 overall player in the 247Sports Composite coming out of Booker T. Washington and was ranked as the top-rated recruit in the state coming out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He picked the Jayhawks in 2019 over the Cowboys and a number of other suitors.

Thompson played averaged 4.6 points and 1.1 assists in 17.1 minutes per game as a true freshman season for Kansas, which had a roster flush with backcourt talent.

Nagging injuries hampered Thompson's momentum as he sought to make an early impact in Lawrence, Kansas. He first dealt with a back injury sustained during a practice, then he broke his finger in a game against Oklahoma State that later required surgery.

Now fully healthy and returning to his home state, Thompson is expected to see expanded opportunities in OSU's system commensurate with his five-star credentials. Coach Mike Boynton and his staff are replacing former five-star Cade Cunningham this offseason with Cunningham heading to the 2021 NBA Draft as the likely No. 1 overall pick. Thompson's role early on could be as a plug and play starter on the team's deep backcourt.

The Pokes are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and their first win on the Big Dance platform since 2009.

While Cunningham's departure leaves a huge void, the roster this week got a huge boost with Avery Anderson Jr. withdrawing from the draft and returning to school. The staff has also added a pair of transfers in Texas Tech big man Tyreek Smith and Syracuse forward Woody Newton, both of whom bring size and shooting to a team that lacked both last season.

With five of the top six scorers returning and the slew of transfer additions in tow, Oklahoma State could be a team capable of making noise in a Big 12 that looks to be fairly wide open entering next season.