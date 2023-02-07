The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs will be on the road for the third time in four games when they face the No. 12 Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday night. TCU is coming off a 79-73 loss at Oklahoma State, falling to fourth place in the Big 12 standings. Kansas State has lost three of its last four games and is also in fourth place in the conference.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Kansas State vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 148.

Kansas State vs. TCU spread: Kansas State -4.5

Kansas State vs. TCU over/under: 148 points

Kansas State vs. TCU money line: Kansas State -210, TCU +175

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State has picked up some impressive wins at home this season, including victories over then-No. 24 West Virginia and then-No. 2 Kansas. The Wildcats are on their first two-game losing streak of the season, but they led Texas by 14 points in the first half before allowing a 14-4 run to open the second half. They held the lead with just over a minute remaining in that loss as 1-point underdogs.

Senior forward Keyontae Johnson leads Kansas State with 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, recording double-doubles in four of his last five games. Senior guard Markquis Nowell is scoring 16.8 points and is dishing out a Big 12-best 7.8 assists per game, while junior forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin is adding 10.4 points. Kansas State has covered the spread in 11 of its last 15 games and is 11-1 straight up in its last 12 home games.

Why TCU can cover

TCU is coming off a loss at Oklahoma State, but it was able to erase a 19-point, second-half deficit and take a late lead before falling in a 79-73 final. The Horned Frogs are playing without leading scorer Mike Miles Jr. due to a hyperextended right knee, but they still have two other players scoring in double figures. Senior forward Emanuel Miller is scoring 13.2 points and grabbing 6.4 rebounds, while senior guard Damion Baugh is adding 12.8 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Miller led the way with 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting against Oklahoma State. Baugh (12), JaKobe Coles (15), Shahada Wells (14) and Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (11) each reached double figures in that game as well. TCU has covered the spread at a 12-5-1 clip in its last 18 games this season, covering in five of its last seven conference games.

