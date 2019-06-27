Kansas transfer, former five-star recruit Quentin Grimes heading back to home state and transferring to Houston
The former top-10 recruit will finish his college career with the Cougars
Former Kansas guard Quentin Grimes, a top-10 recruit who signed with the Jayhawks in the 2018 recruiting class, announced on Thursday he is transferring to the University of Houston.
Grimes picked Houston -- led by coach Kelvin Sampson -- over Texas A&M.
He spent one season at Kansas and went one-and-done, but in a way not many expected. Entering the 2018 college season, he was a projected first-round pick expected to be next in a long line of KU one-and-done stars. Grimes struggled, however, and never found his footing in KU's system.
After his freshman season, Grimes declared for the NBA Draft and competed at the NBA combine. He withdrew from the draft before the withdrawal deadline, however, and announced that decision in lockstep with his decision to transfer from KU.
Grimes is a Texas native who will now return to his home state in hopes of being a program-changer for Sampson and Co., who do not typically reel in top-10 talent like him out of high school.
Grimes must sit out the upcoming season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, but CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports he is expected to file a waiver with the NCAA in hopes of being granted immediate eligibility.
In his lone season at Kansas, Grimes averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 34 percent from the 3-point line and 38.4 percent from the field.
